'Miss you Baz': Paul Chuckle pays a heartfelt tribute to his late brother Barry on his 77th birthday - three years after his death from cancer

By Milly Veitch
 1 day ago

Paul Chuckle has paid a touching tribute to his late brother Barry, on what would've been his 77th birthday on Christmas Eve.

Barry - real name Barry Elliott - passed away in August 2018 at the age of 73 after battling bone cancer for two years.

Three years after his death, Paul took to Twitter to remember his brother and comedy partner, sharing a photo of the pair of them.

Touching: Paul Chuckle has paid a touching tribute to his late brother Barry, on what would've been his 77th birthday on Christmas Eve

Alongside the sweet snap, he wrote: 'Christmas Eve, today would have been Barry’s 77th birthday .. miss you Baz #Memories.’

Fans chimed in to wish Barry a happy birthday and mourn his loss, with one writing: 'One of the best comedy duo’s ever Barry may be gone but the legacy of you two will live forever From me to you Merry Christmas Paul'.

Another echoed: 'Both of you will always be fondly remembered - particularly when two people move a heavy item together. It’s engrained in our psyche'.

Tribute: Three years later, Paul took to Twitter to remember his brother and comedy partner, sharing a photo of the pair of them

A third added: 'It's to sad not having your double act anymore. Really sad. You two are among with Laurel and Hardy, Morecambe and Wise etc. Happy Birthday Barry. Hope you're ok Paul.'

When Barry died, Paul paid a moving tribute at the time, saying: 'I've not just lost my brother, I've lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend.'

The pair were best known for their hit BBC show ChuckleVision which ran for 21 series from 1987 to 2009 and where their famous catchphrases, 'To me, to you!’ and ‘Oh dear oh dear’ came from.

Their career had really hit it off in 1963 when the brothers played a show with Dorothy Squires who had been a huge name on the comedy circuit at the time.

After that they spent time working as Butlin’s Redcoats before working on Opportunity Knocks in 1967.

As well as Barry, Paul also had three other siblings with who he shared parents Amy and James Patton Elliott.

'To me': The pair were best known for their hit BBC show ChuckleVision which ran for 21 series from 1987 to 2009 and where their famous catchphrases, 'To me, to you!’ and ‘Oh dear oh dear’ came from

