Santa Claus stopped by Queens this year and left a handful of large, shiny presents under the Christmas tree — most recently in the form of new manager Buck Showalter. As we celebrate Christmas and approach the end of the year, there’s a lot to be grateful for and excited about if you’re a Mets fan. No one needs reminding of the frustrations from the past several years (or the majority of the franchise’s history, for that matter), but they’re finally appearing to turn things around. In addition to the recently anointed manager Showalter, they’ve got a new owner and a new general manager who have already acquired players such as Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar.

MLB ・ 13 HOURS AGO