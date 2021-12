Ford has racked up a host of awards from Kelley Blue Book in recent weeks, including Best Full-Size SUV honors for the 2022 Ford Expedition, a Best Full-Size Truck award for the 2022 Ford F-150, a Best Buy award for the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E, Best New Model and Best New Compact Truck for the 2022 Ford Maverick, and Best Resale Value awards for the 2021 Ford F-Series and the 2021 Ford Ranger, while Ford itself ranked as the most considered non-luxury brand in Q3. All of those distinctions also helped Ford rank as KBB’s third most awarded brand in 2021.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO