ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers: Shaquille O’Neal Tears Into Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook

By Brook Smith
AllLakers
AllLakers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mT8DO_0dVT3NJj00

The Lakers have stumbled into this season and put up a 16-17 record. And while that's still somehow good for the number six seed in a weak Western Conference, they are absolutely not playing up to their potential in the early going.

But the clock is ticking. With each passing game, "early in the season" becomes less and less true. And the Lakers do not appear to be progressing or moving towards becoming a team capable of winning an NBA Championship.

Shaq knows that. The long-time Lakers big man spoke recently about the current team on his podcast. In that podcast, Shaq blasted guys like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook for not playing their part.

Because, remember, he needs help. And the help that everyone hyped so much. Ooh AD is coming back. Oooh oh my god we got Russell Westbrook, oooh oh my god we just got Carmelo, oooh oh my god we got this shooter. Ooooh, those guys ain’t stepping up. Listen, I’m telling you now, I would not have four championships if Kobe (Bryant) didn’t give me 28… Everybody got to step up

Westbrook has put up just under 20 points per game so far for the Lakers. He is also dishing out 8 assists per game, but he's turning the ball over at a very high clip. That's certainly not ideal for Frank Vogel and his team.

AD just doesn't look like himself at all this year. His points per game and rebounding is just as good as ever, but Davis appears to be getting bullied on the court for being as big as he is. Adding in the myriad of injuries he has faced hasn't helped his case.

But as always, LeBron James is doing what he needs to do to put his team in a position to win. The 36-year-old is averaging close to 27 points per game and close to 7 assists. And while that's great for the Lakers, he needs the help.

Shaq is right. LeBron can't continue to do things on his own if Los Angeles wants any chance at a title.

Comments / 8

Related
thesource.com

LeBron Upset After The Lakers 4th Loss In A Row, Admits Team Has No Chemistry

LeBron was noticeably upset following the Lakers 138-110 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, and rightfully so. The loss marks the team’s fourth in a row and they now sit at 16-17. Thursdays game was also the last at the Staples Center before the “Crypto.com Arena” renaming. After the game, LeBron finally admitted the reason for the Lakers’ slow start to this season.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players, including Russell Westbrook’s UCLA teammate

It’s finally happening: Darren Collison is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. On Friday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Lakers announced two more signings via hardship exception as they continue to be depleted by the COVID-19 health and safety protocols: Collison and Stanley Johnson. According to Woj, the Lakers hope both players are available to play against the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Frank Vogel
lakers365.com

Shannon Sharpe on Lakers trade rumors: I’m not trading AD for Ben Simmons, but maybe for Lillard or Jokić I UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers are 16-16 on the season which qualifies for sixth best in the NBA's Western Conference. LeBron James and the Lakers are looking to bolster their roster and reports came to light that the Lakers would 'love' to acquire disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. Simmons hasn't played since the conclusion of last season and during the summer asked for a trade out of Philadelphia. Shannon Sharpe reacts to the possibility of a superstar swap between Anthony Davis and Ben Simmons.
NBA
FanSided

NBA Trades: 2 crazy blockbuster Russell Westbrook trades

The Los Angeles Lakers have limped to a 16-16 record to start the season. After trading for Russell Westbrook this past offseason, things have not gone according to plan so far. The team is far worse than most expected them to be. While injuries have certainly not helped the situation,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Western Conference
FanSided

Great ex-NBA Head Coach blasts LA Clippers in rant about LA basketball

Right now, neither the LA Clippers nor the Los Angeles Lakers are getting the job done in the NBA. The Lakers trade for Russell Westbrook has gone as terribly as I said it would, and they’re apparently now trying to trade him already. Coming into Tuesday, they were a play-in team, holding the seventh seed at 16-15.
NBA
atlanticcitynews.net

LeBron James accused of sharing dangerous Covid meme

NBA icon LeBron James ignited social media debate after sharing a meme which seemingly suggests there's little difference between Covid and the common cold or flu. James posted a variation of the famous 'Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man' meme with his 106 million followers on Instagram, adding the labels 'covid', 'cold' and 'flu' to each figure.
NBA
Yardbarker

Shannon Sharpe Doesn't Trust Russell Westbrook To Help Lakers While Anthony Davis Is Injured: "Do You Want A Guy That’s Inefficient And Turnover-Prone Doing More? I Need Russ To Do Less."

Anthony Davis has gone down with an injury and will be sidelined for at least three weeks. This was the last thing the Los Angeles Lakers needed amid a complex season where they rank 6th in the Western Conference. AD was expected to carry this team this season, even with...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Los Angeles Lakers sign Darren Collison, Stanley Johnson to hardship deals

After a sudden retirement in 2019, guard Darren Collison is returning to the NBA on a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, the team announced Friday. Collison, who signed a hardship exemption, is expected to be in the lineup on Saturday against the Brooklyn Nets. He worked out for the Lakers recently at the team's practice facility, sources told ESPN.
NBA
CBS LA

Nets’ Kevin Durant To Miss Christmas Game Against Lakers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – The Brooklyn Nets will be without star forward Kevin Durant on Saturday in the marquee Christmas Day game against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The 11-time NBA All Star has been in league health and safety protocols since Dec. 18 and it was confirmed Friday that he will be out on Saturday. Durant is one of eight players on the Nets in health and safety protocols. The Nets will be without 8 players against the Lakers on Christmas Day — including Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/IvPm2OzY0s — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 24, 2021 In the NBA, more than 100...
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Kevin Durant won't play vs. Lakers on Christmas due to COVID-19 protocols

The Brooklyn Nets will be without star forward Kevin Durant for their Christmas Day matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers. On Friday, the team announced that Durant remains in the league's health and safety protocols, which he entered on Dec. 18. Few teams have been impacted by COVID-19 as much...
NBA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
867
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy