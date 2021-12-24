December 24, 2:30 PM Weather Forecast Update

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Dream no more. Snow will continue to fall across the area on Christmas into the evening hours. The heaviest snow will fall along and just south of the 94 corridor, Total snowfall of around 3-6" looks likely. We will see a break in the snow from Saturday night through noon on Sunday before the next in a trio of storms rolls into the valley. The 2nd storm will encompass much of the state with an additional 6-12" likely along with a bit more wind, I've attached snowfall maps of expected snowfall through Monday night. You can see some impressive totals across the state. Cold weather will continue to grip the area though the upcoming week with another round of snow, albeit lighter, roll into the area on Tuesday followed by BITTER arctic air with temps plummeting well below zero with wind chills around 40 below. Bundle up...drive carefully during the holiday weekend and make sure to have a winter weather survival kit in your vehicle.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO