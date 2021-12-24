ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
December 24, 2:30 PM Weather Forecast Update

By Chad Evans
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAny big travel issues will be northwest, north & northeast of us tonight with widespread dense fog & <0.25 mile visibility from Iowa to Wisconsin, Michigan & southwest Ontario as that entire region is bathed in unusually warm air riding up & over cold ground with even some snow...

State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Winter Storm Watch for Sunday & Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of central Minnesota in effect from noon Sunday through noon Monday; including Douglas, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, and Todd counties. Heavy snow is possible in the watch area, with total snow accumulations of 4 to 6. inches expected...
ENVIRONMENT
96.7 The River

Winter Storm Watch for Sunday & Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of central Minnesota in effect from noon Sunday through noon Monday; including Douglas, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, and Todd counties. Heavy snow is possible in the watch area, with total snow accumulations of 4 to 6. inches expected...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: After Christmas Day Snow Up North, More Snow To Hit Sunday-Monday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Christmas day marked the beginning of a string of three snow systems, including one which will make its way through northern Minnesota throughout the day Saturday. After the nearly record-high temperatures of Christmas Eve, Saturday started out cold, with zero degrees recorded in Grand Rapids, and negative temperatures up in Bemidji. That area will also likely see snow on Christmas day, as a system is moving in from the west. It’ll reach Brainerd and St. Cloud around noon, and flakes will continue to fall throughout the evening. The Twin Cities, however, looks to miss out...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Christmas snow and a bigger storm follows

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Dream no more. Snow will continue to fall across the area on Christmas into the evening hours. The heaviest snow will fall along and just south of the 94 corridor, Total snowfall of around 3-6" looks likely. We will see a break in the snow from Saturday night through noon on Sunday before the next in a trio of storms rolls into the valley. The 2nd storm will encompass much of the state with an additional 6-12" likely along with a bit more wind, I've attached snowfall maps of expected snowfall through Monday night. You can see some impressive totals across the state. Cold weather will continue to grip the area though the upcoming week with another round of snow, albeit lighter, roll into the area on Tuesday followed by BITTER arctic air with temps plummeting well below zero with wind chills around 40 below. Bundle up...drive carefully during the holiday weekend and make sure to have a winter weather survival kit in your vehicle.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
thechiefnews.com

Weather: Winter Storm Warning

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for our region in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25 until 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27. Expect a accumulating snow and much colder temperature. THE SYSTEM. A much colder airmass will move southward from interior Canada this weekend which,...
ENVIRONMENT
Olympian

Dangerously cold temperatures headed for Tacoma, Western Washington, forecasters say

The National Weather Service warned of dangerously cold temperatures beginning Sunday night in Western Washington as frigid air from Canada moves into the region. “By Monday, highs will be below freezing with low temperatures dropping into the teens and 20s (single digits in Whatcom County),” the weather service office in Seattle reported Saturday. “Very cold temperatures will impact vulnerable populations such as the homeless, pets, and those without adequate access to heating. People outside may suffer from frostbite and/or hypothermia. Exposed pipes may be damaged by freezing conditions. Sensitive crops/plants may be killed.”
TACOMA, WA
NBC4 Columbus

Parts of California get a White Christmas after snowfall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Parts of California are getting a White Christmas after all, with snowfall pounding mountains across the state. Other areas of California, however, saw a wet and rainy Christmas as storms continue to drench the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas over the holiday period. At Donner Pass in […]
ENVIRONMENT
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Freezing Rain Continues to Wreak Havoc on Christmas Forecast

Hoping you’re enjoying a peaceful Christmas Day with this wild freezing rain that’s affected much of New England today. We’ll continue watching the freezing rain through tonight in Vermont, New Hampshire, north of Route 2 in Massachusetts and areas of southwest Maine. With a glaze in the southern states, our total ice accretions can add up to a half inch in some of the most affected spots in New Hampshire. Routes 202, 3, 4 and Interstates 93, 89, 393 and 293 will continue with freezing rain which will require treatment all through tonight.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
KTVZ

Winter storm warning continues

On this holiday weekend, we still are seeing the effects of the major winter storm impacting most of Oregon and Washington and it's nowhere near done yet. While snow totals were moderate in town on Saturday, we have an increased chance for precipitation in cities, and Redmond is expected to get about 1 to 2 inches.
BEND, OR
CBS New York

New York Weather: 12/25 Christmas Day Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer Merry Christmas! After some pockets of freezing rain to the north early on, temps are rising, and everyone will be seeing plain rain for the rest of today. It looks to be more scattered heading through the afternoon with just on and off showers. It’s mild with highs ranging from the low 40s north to the mid 50s south. We’ll top out in the upper 40s around NYC. Keep the umbrella handy as a few more showers swing through this evening. We then gradually dry out overnight, waking up to a partly cloudy skies by Sunday morning. Lows will be around 42 in the city and 30s for the suburbs. It’s a much brighter finish to the holiday weekend tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and temps in the upper 40s once again. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chills closer to the 40 degree mark. Things look a bit unsettled next week with some more weak impulses swinging through. As of now, no day is a washout though. After a chilly day Monday, temps remain above normal for the most part, in the 40s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

