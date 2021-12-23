ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Lawn, IL

Oak Lawn called home by no new registered sex offenders in week ending Nov. 13

By North Cook News
North Cook News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently no new registered sex offenders living in Oak Lawn in the week ending Nov. 13 compared to the week before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. Oak Lawn is home to zero registered sex offenders. Sexual predators and child murderers remain on the registry...

northcooknews.com

Comments / 0

 

