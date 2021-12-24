Are liquor stores open for Christmas and New Year’s?

Christmas and New Year’s normally bring on some family parties.

This means many people might be looking to stock up their liquor cabinet.

It may be a good idea to stock up now, because with the holidays starting now, you may miss out.

When can I shop at a liquor store during Christmas?

This year Christmas lands on a Saturday.

Most stores will likely be closed or have limited hours during the holiday, but many states do allow for the sale of alcohol.

Other states legally do not allow alcohol to be sold during the holiday.

States that do not allow for the sale of alcohol on Christmas are

Arkansas

Colorado

Connecticut

Georgia

Idaho

Kansas

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Mississippi

New Hampshire

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

South Dakota

Utah

Virginia

West Virginia

While it’s not entirely banned, the sale of it is in many places. This may not be the case for bars and restaurants that serve on Christmas Day though.

When can I shop at a liquor store during New Year’s?

New Year’s has proven to be a bit less strict than Christmas when it comes to selling alcohol.

Most stores will be open during New Year’s, unlike on Christmas, with most stores operating during normal business hours.

Open stores include Target and Whole Foods.

Other stores that will not remain open on New Year’s Day include Trader Joe’s, Costco, and ALDI.

The best thing to do is call ahead before shopping. Some places like convenience stores will operate normally.

Other places, like malls or restaurants, may open later in the day.

States that prohibit the sale of alcohol on New Year’s Day are

Alabama

Arkansas

Connecticut

Idaho

Louisiana

Michigan

Montana

New Hampshire

New Jersey

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

Texas

Utah

States rules all vary, so by asking your local grocery or liquor store, you can get a better idea of when you’ll need to purchase your alcohol.

