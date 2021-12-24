A story about caroling on Christmas Eve that teaches lessons for life
Here's a touching story for Christmas Eve. It's told by Russell Mase, a retired Presbyterian minister who lives in Laurinburg. During his...www.wfae.org
Here's a touching story for Christmas Eve. It's told by Russell Mase, a retired Presbyterian minister who lives in Laurinburg. During his...www.wfae.org
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0