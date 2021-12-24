Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: 2021 Christmas Message

Hello, this is Governor Ron DeSantis. For unto us a child is born. For unto us a son is given, and the government shall be upon his shoulder. His name shall be called wonderful, counselor, the mighty God, the everlasting father, the prince of peace. The first Christmas in America was celebrated just down the street from the Florida Capitol in what was then Spanish Florida.

Much has changed over the ensuing centuries, yet Christmas still endures as a time for redemption, grace, hope, and love. How blessed we are as a people to live in a country that protects our right to celebrate the birth of Christ freely.

Our state has grown considerably in recent years, but I’ve been assured that Santa Claus will make all scheduled deliveries and I’ve instructed state law enforcement to assist Santa with anything he needs. From Casey, Madison, Mason, and Mamie, my entire family wishes you a very, merry Christmas.

