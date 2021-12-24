ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: 2021 Christmas Message

Hello, this is Governor Ron DeSantis. For unto us a child is born. For unto us a son is given, and the government shall be upon his shoulder. His name shall be called wonderful, counselor, the mighty God, the everlasting father, the prince of peace. The first Christmas in America was celebrated just down the street from the Florida Capitol in what was then Spanish Florida.

Much has changed over the ensuing centuries, yet Christmas still endures as a time for redemption, grace, hope, and love. How blessed we are as a people to live in a country that protects our right to celebrate the birth of Christ freely.

Our state has grown considerably in recent years, but I’ve been assured that Santa Claus will make all scheduled deliveries and I’ve instructed state law enforcement to assist Santa with anything he needs. From Casey, Madison, Mason, and Mamie, my entire family wishes you a very, merry Christmas.

Comments / 324

get it right 7
1d ago

Alot of us born and raised here , I promise WE ARE NOT GOING ANYWHERE , VOTE 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💯💯💯💯💯💯💯 Time for this crazy stuff to End , MERRY CHRISTMAS AND HAVE A HAPPY NEW YEAR , EVERYONE GOD BLESS

Reply(9)
48
avawind
1d ago

DeSantis i's going down. The children from Parkland are old enough to vote now. The youth are really smart and driven to fix the stupidity in America. God bless President Joe Biden.

Reply(17)
51
Rickey McClung
1d ago

Merry Christmas ronnie and family I wish no ill to you or your family but I have lost faith in the replublicans and I am a registered replublican that will not vote for you RON BE GONE FOR EVER AND NEVER WILL BE PRESIDENT 🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵💯 VOTE BLUE IN FLORIDA 🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵💯 REPUBLICANS VOTING BLUE IN FLORIDA 🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵💯

Reply(30)
57
