Registered sex offenders: No new living in ZIP Code 60008 as of week ending Nov. 13

A white woman who was shown on video attacking an 80-year-old passenger during a recent commercial flight is being investigated by federal law enforcement officials. Patricia Cornwall, a realtor and former NFL cheerleader, was taken into federal custody last week after her mid-flight meltdown aboard a flight from Tampa to Atlanta. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, it all began when Cornwall — who is being called "Delta Karen" — was returning from the restroom when she "encountered a flight attendant working the beverage cart, blocking the aisle." As reported by the outlet, "Cornwall allegedly asked the flight attendant for help finding her seat and was told to find an open seat until beverage service was over, because it was a short flight."

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO