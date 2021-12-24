Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Likely out Sunday

Tom Brady was in rare form on Sunday but not in a good way. Brady lost his temper during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints, evidenced by a moment when he shouted at New Orleans interim head coach Dennis Allen after throwing the game-sealing interception. Tampa...
COVID-19 has whittled the New Orleans quarterback room to just one player headed into Monday's game against Miami. Could the Saints look to one of their former players to provide extra insurance at the position?
And now we have two. The Cowboys have become the second NFL team to clinch a 2021 playoff berth, joining the Packers. Yes, we're aware that the Cowboys were not one of the teams on the field Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee. But the 49ers' loss to the Titans secured the Cowboys' spot, based on playoff scenarios confirmed Thursday morning by the league. The Titans haven't clinched anything yet, but they can secure the AFC South title as early as Sunday if the Colts lose to the Cardinals.
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. DEC 23 HEINICKE BACK Washington sits in 10th place in the NFC at 6-8, one game back of...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has officially been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers due to a hamstring injury, per the team’s Twitter. This news shouldn’t come as a massive shock since Evans missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday and capped it...
Greg Auman of The Athletic reports the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have downgrade Jason Pierre-Paul’s status for Sunday’s game against the Panthers. Pierre-Paul has been dealing with a litany of injuries this season. Rookie Joe Tryon-Shoyinka will see his role expand exponentially. Look for some corresponding news with practice...
CHARLOTTE ― Add Jason Pierre-Paul to the list of Bucs starters lost for Sunday’s game at Carolina. The Bucs downgraded Pierre-Paul to out on their injury report released Saturday, meaning rookie Joe Tryon-Shoyinka will start. Pierre-Paul has been struggling for weeks with a torn rotator cuff in his...
I would just like to take a moment during this festive period to celebrate the utter brilliance of A.J. Brown and Deebo Samuel last night. Hopefully, you got Brown in your lineup because he just took over last night's game in the third quarter the way very few players are capable of doing, finishing with 11 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are staring at their biggest game of the season. They will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in a pivotal matchup. Pittsburgh is 7-6-1 on the season, a half game behind the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers tie earlier...
The Carolina Panthers are planning to use several different quarterbacks this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Sam Darnold being one of them. By no surprise, Cam Newton was asked about Darnold taking reps from him and he responded in the most professional way possible. Via David Newton of...
On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
Earlier this week, the New Orleans Saints received some tough news about their quarterback situation. The team placed starting quarterback Taysom Hill and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That leaves former Notre Dame star quarterback Ian Book as the likely starter. With two quarterbacks gone, the Saints...
Russell Wilson may be ready to take flight. And even if he isn’t destined for Philadelphia, a Wilson trade could impact the Eagles’ future at quarterback. Wilson, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, has made it known he would welcome a deal by the Seattle Seahawks, who have crashed and burned in 2021, sitting in last place in the NFC West with a record of 5-9.
