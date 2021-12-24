ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Likely out Sunday

 1 day ago

Pierre-Paul (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game at...

Did Tom Brady's sideline antics cost him the MVP trophy?

Tom Brady was in rare form on Sunday but not in a good way. Brady lost his temper during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints, evidenced by a moment when he shouted at New Orleans interim head coach Dennis Allen after throwing the game-sealing interception. Tampa...
NFL playoff picture 2021: Standings, brackets, scenarios after 49ers-Titans, plus Week 16 outlook

And now we have two. The Cowboys have become the second NFL team to clinch a 2021 playoff berth, joining the Packers. Yes, we're aware that the Cowboys were not one of the teams on the field Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee. But the 49ers' loss to the Titans secured the Cowboys' spot, based on playoff scenarios confirmed Thursday morning by the league. The Titans haven't clinched anything yet, but they can secure the AFC South title as early as Sunday if the Colts lose to the Cardinals.
Buccaneers’ Mike Evans (Hamstring) Ruled OUT For Sunday Vs. Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has officially been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers due to a hamstring injury, per the team’s Twitter. This news shouldn’t come as a massive shock since Evans missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday and capped it...
Buccaneers Downgrade Pierre-Paul’s Status vs. Carolina

Greg Auman of The Athletic reports the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have downgrade Jason Pierre-Paul’s status for Sunday’s game against the Panthers. Pierre-Paul has been dealing with a litany of injuries this season. Rookie Joe Tryon-Shoyinka will see his role expand exponentially. Look for some corresponding news with practice...
Bucs declare linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul out for Carolina game

CHARLOTTE ― Add Jason Pierre-Paul to the list of Bucs starters lost for Sunday’s game at Carolina. The Bucs downgraded Pierre-Paul to out on their injury report released Saturday, meaning rookie Joe Tryon-Shoyinka will start. Pierre-Paul has been struggling for weeks with a torn rotator cuff in his...
Fantasy Football Today: Injuries, COVID updates and the biggest questions for Week 16

I would just like to take a moment during this festive period to celebrate the utter brilliance of A.J. Brown and Deebo Samuel last night. Hopefully, you got Brown in your lineup because he just took over last night's game in the third quarter the way very few players are capable of doing, finishing with 11 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown.
NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
Look: Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

Earlier this week, the New Orleans Saints received some tough news about their quarterback situation. The team placed starting quarterback Taysom Hill and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That leaves former Notre Dame star quarterback Ian Book as the likely starter. With two quarterbacks gone, the Saints...
