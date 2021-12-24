Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Likely out Sunday

And now we have two. The Cowboys have become the second NFL team to clinch a 2021 playoff berth, joining the Packers. Yes, we're aware that the Cowboys were not one of the teams on the field Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee. But the 49ers' loss to the Titans secured the Cowboys' spot, based on playoff scenarios confirmed Thursday morning by the league. The Titans haven't clinched anything yet, but they can secure the AFC South title as early as Sunday if the Colts lose to the Cardinals.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO