ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings' Adam Thielen: Deemed questionable for Week 16

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

The Vikings list Thielen (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Thielen has missed the Vikings' last...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 reasons the Vikings will beat the Rams in Week 16

The Minnesota Vikings have a tough challenge ahead of them in Week 16 but will find a way to beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season is already underway and fans of the Minnesota Vikings are a bit worried about the future of their franchise despite winning back-to-back games and getting to a 7-7 record on the season.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Coach Has Telling Comment About RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings were handed a significant blow on Thursday. Earlier today, superstar running back Dalvin Cook was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Despite having a few more days before Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, he’s seemingly already been ruled out for the Week 16 contest.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Sign New RB After Dalvin Cook News

The Minnesota Vikings will most likely have to take on the Los Angeles Rams without star running back Dalvin Cook. On Thursday, the team placed Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’ll be tough to replace Cook’s production, as he has 1,067 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season. He also...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis#American Football
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Make New Decision On RB Dalvin Cook

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been essential to the team’s last two wins. But they may be without him for their next game against the Los Angeles Rams. On Thursday, the Vikings placed Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list. With just three days before the game, it’s unlikely that he is taken off the list in time for Sunday.
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings Injury Report vs. Rams: Adam Thielen, C.J. Ham, Kirk Cousins, Mason Cole

A pair of important Vikings offensive players are questionable heading into Sunday's crucial home game against the Rams. Let's go through those, as well as a few other injury updates. Questionable: Adam Thielen and C.J. Ham. Thielen is doing everything he can to return from a high-ankle sprain this week...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins’ positive injury update after Vikings get tough breaks for Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen

The Minnesota Vikings are fighting hard for a playoff spot while the statuses for several of their key offensive players remain up in the air. Running back Dalvin Cook, who was recently named to the Pro Bowl for the third straight year, was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and wide receiver Adam Thielen is still limited in practice due to a high ankle sprain. Minnesota did get some good news, though: quarterback Kirk Cousins was a full participant in Thursday’s practice.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
VikingsTerritory

Our Staff Prediction for Rams at Vikings

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Los Angeles Rams is ready. Minnesota can improve to 8-7 after Week 16 if they knock off the 10-4 Rams, who are fighting for an NFC West title. The writers at VikingsTerritory predict the Vikings will lose their...
NFL
Pioneer Press

Vikings’ C.J. Ham, Mason Cole sit out practice, Adam Thielen still limited

The Vikings already have lost starting running back Dalvin Cook for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. They’re also in jeopardy of not having starting fullback C.J. Ham. Cook was placed Thursday on the COVID-19 reserve list, and will miss the game against the Rams at U.S....
NFL
ABC30 Fresno

NFL Week 16 injury updates: News on Lamar Jackson, Darren Waller, Adam Thielen and more

Along with the holiday festivities this weekend, there are plenty of high-stakes football games to be played. Multiple division battles across the league, a showdown between playoff hopefuls in Kansas City and a duel in Louisiana on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN) headline the slate. However, teams must first manage injuries and COVID-19 protocols heading into a pivotal week.
NFL
KDHL AM 920

Thielen’s Return May Lift Vikings Ahead of Matchup with Rams

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Two straight wins have put the Minnesota Vikings back in playoff position. The passing attack has not inspired as much confidence. Perhaps the return of receiver Adam Thielen from a sprained ankle can reignite the offense. He has missed the last two games. The Vikings...
NFL
FanSided

Vikings: 3 Kirk Cousins replacements no one is talking about

Vikings fans are either just about or have been fed up with Kirk Cousins. If Minnesota wants to replace their QB, they don’t have to get Corral or Willis. You’d be hard-pressed to find a majority of Minnesota Vikings fans who believe that Kirk Cousins is taking them anywhere they’d like to go, namely anywhere close to the Super Bowl. While he can put up nice stats and perform well, his propensity for shrinking in primetime or in big moments has grown increasingly frustrating.
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Adam Thielen, more impacting Week 16 start 'em, sit 'em calls

We've already seen couple of key pass-catchers ruled out for Week 16 after being placed on the reserve/COVID list (Gabriel Davis, Cole Beasley), and injuries have claimed a couple, too (Mike Evans, Jamison Crowder). Heading into Sunday, the status of at least one key guy on the reserve/COVID list is still up in the air -- namely, Travis Kelce -- but after teammate Tyreek Hill was cleared on Saturday, there's still hope for Kelce. Meanwhile guys like Adam Thielen and D.J. Moore are "questionable" because of various ailments. Regardless of the reason, fantasy football owners need to know the latest updates on these pass-catchers before locking in their final start 'em, sit 'em decisions, which is why we'll be providing the latest news below throughout the day on Sunday.
NFL
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Adam Thielen (ankle) questionable in Week 16

Minnnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) is questionable to play in Week 16's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Thielen is questionable to suit up against the Rams after Minnesota's veteran receiver was a limited participant in this week's practices. In an underrated matchup against numberFire's 18th ranked pass defense, K.J. Osborn could be in line for another start if Thielen remains out.
NFL
NBC Sports

Adam Thielen excited about having a chance to play this week

An ankle injury has limited Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen to six snaps since Week 12, but he is steadily moving closer to returning to the lineup. Thielen worked out on the field before Monday night’s win over the Bears and he took part in practice on Wednesday for the first time since getting hurt. Working as a limited participant leaves Thielen feeling like he can find a path to playing against the Rams this weekend.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy