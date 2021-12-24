Vikings' Adam Thielen: Deemed questionable for Week 16

We've already seen couple of key pass-catchers ruled out for Week 16 after being placed on the reserve/COVID list (Gabriel Davis, Cole Beasley), and injuries have claimed a couple, too (Mike Evans, Jamison Crowder). Heading into Sunday, the status of at least one key guy on the reserve/COVID list is still up in the air -- namely, Travis Kelce -- but after teammate Tyreek Hill was cleared on Saturday, there's still hope for Kelce. Meanwhile guys like Adam Thielen and D.J. Moore are "questionable" because of various ailments. Regardless of the reason, fantasy football owners need to know the latest updates on these pass-catchers before locking in their final start 'em, sit 'em decisions, which is why we'll be providing the latest news below throughout the day on Sunday.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO