Vikings' C.J. Ham: Dealing with hamstring issue

With an impressive 22-16 road win over the Cardinals, the Colts are now a near-lock to reach the NFL playoffs. Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz completed 18 of his 28 pass attempts for 225 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Colts capture their sixth victory in their last seven games. Wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and T.Y. Hilton combined for 12 catches, 133 yards and one touchdown. Running back Jonathan Taylor continued what has been a spectacular season, racking up 27 carries and 108 rushing yards.
The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
The Pittsburgh Steelers are staring at their biggest game of the season. They will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in a pivotal matchup. Pittsburgh is 7-6-1 on the season, a half game behind the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers tie earlier...
Tom Brady was in rare form on Sunday but not in a good way. Brady lost his temper during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints, evidenced by a moment when he shouted at New Orleans interim head coach Dennis Allen after throwing the game-sealing interception. Tampa...
The Buffalo Bills head into their Week 16 matchup against the New England Patriots a bit short handed. Earlier in the week, it was announced that quarterback Josh Allen’s favorite slot target, Cole Beasley, was placed into the the league’s COVID-19 protocols. On Friday, Josh Allen appears to have lost another weapon.
FRISCO - "There's only one ball.''. Those four simple words are the best explanation as to why Amari Cooper has not in the last three games or so been a very productive part of the Dallas Cowboys offense. And Dak Prescott used those four simple words ... and a few...
The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
'Tis the season for giving, and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle made one young fan very happy before Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. "While waiting for San Fransisco's matchup with the Titans to kick off on Thursday, a young boy—who recently turned eight...
The Carolina Panthers were defeated convincingly by the Buffalo Bills last week. One of the most memorable plays from the game occurred on a 4th-and-1 play, in which Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who was blitzed heavily, opted to pass instead of hand the ball on the option play, ultimately throwing the ball to no one. The play drew criticism from head coach Matt Rhule to which Newton offered a response.
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been essential to the team’s last two wins. But they may be without him for their next game against the Los Angeles Rams. On Thursday, the Vikings placed Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list. With just three days before the game, it’s unlikely that he is taken off the list in time for Sunday.
The Minnesota Vikings will most likely have to take on the Los Angeles Rams without star running back Dalvin Cook. On Thursday, the team placed Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’ll be tough to replace Cook’s production, as he has 1,067 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season. He also...
In a league known for parity, it's not often you see a team earn the No. 1 overall playoff seed in consecutive seasons and it's even rarer to see it happen in both the AFC and NFC at the same time, but that's exactly what could happen this year if both the Packers and the Chiefs end up earning the No. 1 overall seed in their respective conferences.
The Minnesota Vikings were handed a significant blow on Thursday. Earlier today, superstar running back Dalvin Cook was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Despite having a few more days before Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, he’s seemingly already been ruled out for the Week 16 contest.
COVID-19 has whittled the New Orleans quarterback room to just one player headed into Monday's game against Miami. Could the Saints look to one of their former players to provide extra insurance at the position?
The Minnesota Vikings have a tough challenge ahead of them in Week 16 but will find a way to beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season is already underway and fans of the Minnesota Vikings are a bit worried about the future of their franchise despite winning back-to-back games and getting to a 7-7 record on the season.
The Kansas City Chiefs made several roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 16 game. Chiefs activated TE Travis Kelce, OT Lucas Niang, WR Tyreek Hill, and LB Nick Bolton from the COVID-19 list. Chief elevated DB Dicaprio Bootle, TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart, CB Josh Jackson, and P Johnny Townsend...
For the first time in awhile, the top of the 2022 NFL Draft order faced a re-organization. That allowed some new scenarios throughout the round. Some teams address quarterback needs while others lay out their strategy with multiple first-round picks. Minnesota is a team facing big decisions this offseason. We explore those topics and much more in today's thought exercise.
