SoMD Chronicle’s Recipe of the Week: Cookout Cravings

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
 1 day ago
(Family Features) Something about summer brings out cravings for grilled perfection. Whether it’s the unmistakable flavor of a slow-smoked side of ribs or a flame-kissed tenderloin, you can’t go wrong when you pull out the grill.

Barbecue enthusiasts, who only let the best meats grace their grills and smokers, know marbling is one of the best indicators of quality meat. Marbling is the tiny flecks of fat in the meat itself. These melt throughout the grilling process to infuse every bite with tenderness and flavor.

When you’re planning your menu for your next summer cookout, look for an option like Chairman’s Reserve Pork, which has strict standards to ensure marbling is part of every cut. Each cut is hand-selected and hand-trimmed to guarantee tender, juicy and flavorful results.

From savory to sweet to spicy, pork is the hero of each of these recipes, giving you plenty of ways to cure those summertime cravings. Find more grilling tips and recipes at chairmansreservemeats.com/recipes .

Grilled Pork Tenderloin and Vegetables

Recipe courtesy of pitmaster Tuffy Stone

Prep time: 2 hours

Cook time: 35 minutes

Servings: 4

Coriander Rub:

  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons freshly ground coriander seed
  • 1 teaspoon granulated garlic
  • 1 Chairman’s Reserve Pork Tenderloin (2 pounds)
  • 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 3 tablespoons Coriander Rub, divided
  • 12 small carrots with tops, washed and dried
  • 8 spring onions, washed and dried
  • 12-18 thin asparagus spears, washed and dried
  • 1 lemon, halved
  • 2 cups watercress, arugula or spring salad greens mix, washed
  • 1 tablespoon chives, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon tarragon leaves, torn or chopped
  • 1 tablespoon Italian parsley, torn or chopped

To make coriander rub: In airtight container, mix salt, black pepper, coriander seed and garlic together. Store until ready to use.

To make tenderloin and vegetables: Brush tenderloin with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Evenly season both sides of pork with 1 tablespoon coriander rub and refrigerate 2 hours. Coat carrots, spring onions and asparagus with 2 tablespoons olive oil and season with 1 tablespoon coriander rub; refrigerate.

Remove tenderloin and vegetables from refrigerator and bring to room temperature.

Heat grill to 400 F using direct grilling setup. Place lemon halves, cut sides down, over hot coals and cook approximately 5 minutes, or until lemon halves are charred. Remove to cool.

Place seasoned pork tenderloin over hot coals and grill 3-5 minutes. Using tongs, rotate meat every 3-5 minutes and cook until meat thermometer placed in thickest part of tenderloin reads 140 F (about 15 minutes). Remove tenderloin from heat and let rest 10 minutes.

Place seasoned carrots, onion and asparagus on hot grill. Cook 3-4 minutes then turn and cook another 3-4 minutes. Transfer to plate.

Toss salad greens in remaining olive oil, juice of 1 charred lemon half and 2 teaspoons coriander rub.

Slice tenderloin into 1/4-inch medallions. Place grilled vegetables and medallions on platter; garnish with herbs and juice of remaining lemon half. Serve with spring greens salad.

Loin Back Ribs with Peach Jalapeno Glaze

Recipe courtesy of pitmaster Tuffy Stone

Total time: 5 hours

Servings: 4

Cool Smoke Barbecue Rub:

  • 1/2 cup turbinado sugar
  • 1/4 cup, plus 2 tablespoons, kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup chili powder
  • 2 tablespoons smoked paprika
  • 3 tablespoons ground cumin
  • 2 teaspoons ground oregano
  • 2 teaspoons cayenne pepper
  • 1 tablespoon, plus 1 teaspoon, black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon, plus 2 teaspoons, granulated garlic
  • 1 tablespoon, plus 2 teaspoons, granulated onion

Pork Ribs:

  • 2 racks (1 1/2 pounds) Chairman’s Reserve pork loin baby back ribs
  • 1 cup Cool Smoke Barbecue Rub
  • 1/2 cup apple juice, in spray bottle

Peach Jalapeno Glaze:

  • 1 cup peach preserves
  • 1/2 cup chicken or pork stock
  • 1/4 cup minced jalapeno (about 1 large jalapeno)
  • 3 teaspoons Cool Smoke Barbecue Rub
  • 2 teaspoon lemon juice

To make cool smoke barbecue rub: In medium bowl, mix turbinado sugar, kosher salt, chili powder, smoked paprika, cumin, oregano, cayenne pepper, black pepper, garlic and onion thoroughly. Store in airtight container until ready to use.

To make ribs: One hour before cooking ribs, use shaker to dust each rack evenly on both sides with 1/4 cup Cool Smoke Barbecue Rub per side.

Heat smoker to 275 F.

Place ribs meat-side up in smoker; cook 1 hour. Spray ribs with apple juice. Cook 1 hour more, spraying every 30 minutes and at end of cook time.

Cut two 18-by-24-inch lengths of extra-heavy foil; set aside. When ribs turn reddish-brown, transfer from grill and place each rack meat-side down on foil. Wrap tightly, being careful not to puncture foil. Place foil-wrapped ribs, meat-side down, in smoker and cook 1 1/2-2 hours until tender. Open foil package and use skewer or toothpick to check tenderness.

To make peach jalapeno glaze: In saucepan over low heat, stir peach preserves, stock, jalapeno, Cool Smoke Barbecue Rub and lemon juice. Cover and keep warm until ready to use.

Remove ribs from foil, brush each rack with Peach Jalapeno Glaze (1/4 cup per side) and return to smoker meat-side up, 5-10 minutes to set sauce. Watch carefully to avoid burning sauce.

Serve warm with extra Peach Jalapeno Glaze.

Oak Smoked Brown Sugar Chili Rubbed Ribs

Prep time: 40 minutes

Cook time: 4 hours, 50 minutes

Servings: 6

  • Oak wood chips
  • 1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 2 racks Chairman’s Reserve pork loin baby back ribs

Heat outdoor grill or smoker on low. Using charcoal, heat coals until white. Soak oak wood chips in water 15-30 minutes. Spread wood chips over coals or use smoke box.

In mixing bowl, combine tomato paste, brown sugar, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder and salt.

Rub tomato mixture over ribs and grill 1 1/2 hours on direct heat. Wrap ribs using heavy duty foil and move to indirect heat about 3 hours until tender.

The post SoMD Chronicle’s Recipe of the Week: Cookout Cravings appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
