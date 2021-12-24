ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

Kent City Schools pumping the breaks on athletics due to COVID-19

By Drew Scofield
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19TVaA_0dVT2EKz00

The Kent City School District announced Friday that it has paused all athletic programs for the time being due to coronavirus concerns.

Superintendent George Joseph issued the following statement:

Dear Parents and Athletes,

We are pausing all athletics, effective immediately, due to the continuous rise of positive Covid-19 cases in Portage County. Practices will resume Monday and Tuesday, January 3rd & 4th, with games resuming Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Mr. Joseph

The district didn't release any additional information regarding the matter.

COVID causes canceled flights as airlines forced to shuffle staff

CLEVELAND — The holiday weekend started with a snag for many United and Delta passengers on Friday as both airlines were forced to cancel dozens of flights because of staffing shortages brought on by the pandemic and the omicron variant. Although the canceled flights represent a small percentage of total flights nationwide, they created headaches and significant delays for affected passengers.
