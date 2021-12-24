Kent City Schools pumping the breaks on athletics due to COVID-19

The Kent City School District announced Friday that it has paused all athletic programs for the time being due to coronavirus concerns.

Superintendent George Joseph issued the following statement:

Dear Parents and Athletes,



We are pausing all athletics, effective immediately, due to the continuous rise of positive Covid-19 cases in Portage County. Practices will resume Monday and Tuesday, January 3rd & 4th, with games resuming Wednesday, January 5, 2022.



Mr. Joseph



The district didn't release any additional information regarding the matter.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.