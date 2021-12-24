ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chef's Quick Tip: Soul Rolls

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

This week, Rob Moss, Owner of Washington Prime and Executive Chef Armando Sanchez show Tina Redwine how to make Soul Rolls.

Soul Rolls

Ingredients:

2 blocks of cream cheese

1 Cup of Pork Sausage (pre-cooked in a pan)

1 Bunch of Broccoli Rabe

1/2 Cup of Yellow Cheddar Cheese

1/2 Cup of Monterey Jack Cheese

1 Oz. of Sugar

Pinch of Salt, Black Pepper & Red Pepper Flakes

Egg Wonton Wrappers

Instructions:

1) Mix all the ingredients but the egg wonton wrappers together in a bowl.

2) Take the wonton wrappers and fill the middle with the mixtures.

3) Now take a little water or egg wash and wet the edges of the wonton wrapper.

4) Then wrap the wonton up like a burrito or sandwich wrap.

5) In a cast iron or cooking pan, bring 2 inches of canola oil up to 375 degrees. Once to temperature add the rolls (Make sure to be gentle and slow, so not to splash the oil) and cook for about 5 minutes, Make sure to turn them to brown them evenly

6) Move to a cooling rack and the cut in half and serve with a spicy marina saucy

