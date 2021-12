If you have federally held student loans, you’re getting a break on making payments — again. The freeze on interest rates and payments for federally held student loans — aka administrative forbearance — has been extended by the Department of Education through April 30, 2022. Millions of Americans were staring at the resumption of payments on Feb. 1, until the latest extension was announced by President Joe Biden just before Christmas. Payments will now resume on May 1.

