I don’t care if I have to say it over and over again – the agricultural community is the last bastion of common sense left in our society. Common sense is so lacking that I keep getting surprised when I see it being used. If it is raining, you need an umbrella. Nowadays, the media will try and convince you that it is not raining. You don’t have to use an umbrella, but it makes the situation that much more bearable.

SOCIETY ・ 23 HOURS AGO