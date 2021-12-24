ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report says fewer people are struggling with debt in York

By James Wesser
 1 day ago

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Low to moderate income mid-staters are actually struggling less with delinquent debt than they were during the pandemic.

That’s according to this report by the Federal Reserve Bank’s Philadelphia branch. In the York-Hanover area, for example, fewer low and moderate-income folks than before are struggling with delinquent car loans, mortgages, student loans, and credit cards.

A Wilson College professor says that’s actually not so surprising when you consider all the government aid people have gotten. But, he says there is a flip side to that.

“There should be a concern of ‘what happens when those programs go away’ number one and number two, everyone at all levels of the economy should be stockpiling resources for that time,” Wilson College Professor of Accounting and Personal Finance Joseph Cunningham

You can view the entire report by clicking here .

