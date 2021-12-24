ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OSDH: 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=276z8c_0dVT0wfB00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Officials say they have recorded 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Christmas Eve.

On Friday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 694,210 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020 .

Grady County doctors release letter to public regarding COVID-19

That’s an increase of 1,011 cases since Thursday, Dec. 23.

At this point, officials believe there are 12,950 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 12,348 deaths as of Thursday. Officials did not have updated data for Friday’s report.

Mother searching for daughter who vanished from parking lot in Oklahoma City several days ago

Officials say there were 750 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 17 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.48 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2 million have completed the series.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Coronavirus
Grady County, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
County
Grady County, OK
Grady County, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#State Of Oklahoma#Weather#Osdh#Oklahomans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KFOR

KFOR

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy