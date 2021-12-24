ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers planning to sign Darren Collison, Stanley Johnson

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jd2Py_0dVT0utj00

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Lakers are planning to sign Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson to 10-day hardship deals, sources tell ESPN. The Lakers are hopeful they’ll be available for the Christmas Day game vs. Brooklyn.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

New Lakers guard Darren Collison shocked the #NBA world on June 28, 2019 by announcing in a letter published by @TheUndefeated that he was retiring at 31 years old. Today, he signs a 10-day contract with the #Lakers. Here is a look back at the letter: bit.ly/2RH4Frf5:42 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Lakers make the signings of Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson official: pic.twitter.com/T0e5TNgo1v5:41 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ApSHd_0dVT0utj00

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Los Angeles Lakers announced the signing of Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson. – 5:36 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Los Angeles Lakers reportedly signing Darren Collison, Stanley Johnson to 10-day hardship deals sportando.basketball/en/los-angeles…3:34 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on the Lakers bringing guard Darren Collison out of retirement on a 10-day deal: es.pn/3HbIEJG2:14 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Still my favorite Darren Collison highlight pic.twitter.com/NKz1mScl5y1:36 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3RG9_0dVT0utj00

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Stanley Johnson, of course, spent some time with South Bay earlier this season. – 1:36 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

The Lakers are signing Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson to 10-day deals, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/YWd2VUtRcw1:34 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C126s_0dVT0utj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KtjbB_0dVT0utj00

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The Lakers are planning to sign Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson to 10-day hardship deals, sources tell ESPN. The Lakers are hopeful they’ll be available for the Christmas Day game vs. Brooklyn. – 1:25 PM

Brad Turner: Can confirm reports that the Lakers have signed guard Darren Collison and forward Stanley Johnson to 10-day contracts. Collison worked out for the Lakers last week, per source. -via Twitter @BA_Turner / December 24, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Nets’ Kevin Durant To Miss Christmas Game Against Lakers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – The Brooklyn Nets will be without star forward Kevin Durant on Saturday in the marquee Christmas Day game against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The 11-time NBA All Star has been in league health and safety protocols since Dec. 18 and it was confirmed Friday that he will be out on Saturday. Durant is one of eight players on the Nets in health and safety protocols. The Nets will be without 8 players against the Lakers on Christmas Day — including Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/IvPm2OzY0s — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 24, 2021 In the NBA, more than 100...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Collison
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Stanley Johnson
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Theundefeated#Wojespn#Es Pn 3hbiejg
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Spurs Trade Adds Sharpshooting For L.A.

It has been a rough start to the 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team currently finds itself with a 16-17 record despite having a superstar trio consisting of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis. The Lakers have sorely struggled has been the one that occurs...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
thegamenashville.com

Sources: Collison to exit retirement, join Lakers

Darren Collison, who retired in 2019, is expected to be in the Lakers’ lineup on Christmas Day against the Nets after signing a 10-day hardship exemption, sources told ESPN. Stanley Johnson is also planning to sign with Los Angeles.
NBA
lakers365.com

Stanley Johnson makes most of Lakers debut in Christmas loss to Nets

Earlier this month Johnson previously signed a 10-day contract with the Chicago Bulls but never got to play after entering COVID protocols shortly after signing. Then on Friday, Johnson signed a 10-day contract with the Lakers after playing part of this season with the franchise's G-League team. In a little more than 24 hours, Johnson went from being out of the NBA to living out his childhood dream, on Christmas no less.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

55K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy