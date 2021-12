Two potential AFC playoff teams will meet on Sunday when the Steelers visit the Chiefs, although they'll have far different stakes at Arrowhead Stadium. Despite a 2-4 start, the Chiefs have the best record in the conference and could get one step closer to wrapping up the No. 1 seed and lone by with a win. Pittsburgh, on the other hand, likely needs a win to keep its playoff hopes alive.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO