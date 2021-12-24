COVID surge continues in L.A. County, with 9,988 new cases reported Friday

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — The surge of COVID-19 cases continues in L.A. County, where health officials reported 9,988 new cases and 21 new deaths on Friday.

The number of confirmed cases has continued to go up daily since Wednesday, when the reported number of cases had doubled in just 24 hours from Tuesday into Wednesday, which the Los Angeles Department of Public Health characterized as one of the steepest single-day spikes reported over the course of the pandemic.

By Thursday, the department had another 8,633 new cases and 24 deaths to report.

As of Friday there are 801 people hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 31 people from the Thursday report.

To date L.A. County has seen 1,59,5239 cases, with cases predominantly in the 30-49 age group and highest among the Hispanic/Latino communities, according to a statement from the department of Public Health .

Long Beach has seen 69,384 cases and Pasadena has seen 14,695 cases, according to the same data.

L.A. County cities that have suffered the highest number of cases to date include Los Angeles - with more than 652,000 cases to date, Palmdale - with more than 32,000 cases to date and Lancaster and Pomona each with more than 31,000 cases to date.

L.A. County health officials have warned that unvaccinated residents are most vulnerable to infection from the Omicron variant and are advising all eligible residents to get their vaccine or booster shots.

To book an appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov or click here to find appointments specifically in L.A. County.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram