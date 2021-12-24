ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, MO

Do this one thing to avoid becoming a victim of theft at gas pumps

By Nexstar Media Wire, Heidi Schmidt
KSNT News
KSNT News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SynAq_0dVT0e1L00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( WDAF ) – If you’re hitting the road and traveling this holiday season, there’s a simple trick to protect yourself from thieves.

During the run-up to the holidays, several local law enforcement departments are warning of “skimmers” on gas pumps. Over the past few weeks, authorities in New York , Kansas , Utah and other states have warned about scammers preying on unsuspecting drivers.

Topeka Police arrest Kansas man for aggravated battery, kidnapping

It’s also something the Clay County, Missouri Sheriff is warning about after a county employee fell victim. The employee stopped at a gas station and her credit card number was stolen by a skimmer that was installed on the pump.

Investigators said after stealing the card numbers, thieves use the numbers to make large purchases.

The sheriff’s office said a simple trick can protect you against this headache.

Simply pull on the card reader at the gas pump before you swipe your card. Skimmers will come off of the pump because they aren’t permanently attached.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Topeka Police arrest Kansas man for aggravated battery, kidnapping

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police Department officers took one man into custody on Thursday on multiple charges related to a past assault incident. According to a recent release from the TPD, on Dec. 20, 2021, officers received a call regarding a past assault that happened in the 3800 BLK SW Topeka Blvd. Following a thorough […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

1 dead after crash with semi-truck on Kansas highway

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A fatal crash in Brown County on Friday left one person dead after a car crashed into the back of a semi truck’s trailer. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, at 1:27 p.m. on Dec. 24 on US-75 highway near the Sac and Fox Truck Stop, a Freightliner […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
County
Clay County, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Utah State
City
Gas, KS
Clay County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
KSNT News

Kansas rollover crash sends 2 to the hospital

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – An ice patch on the highway is to blame for a Thursday rollover crash, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Crash logs show at 8:10 a.m. a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Kansas Highway 20 near King Fisher Road when the driver lost control of the car due to […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Topeka police responding to domestic find arson in progress

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Officers with the Topeka Police Department responding to a domestic violence call in the 2600 block of S.E. Minnesota Ave. Wednesday morning at 7:14 a.m. noticed smoke coming from the home. The Topeka Fire Department responded to the smell of smoke as officers continued to investigate thedomestic call, leading to police trying […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Parsons Police up reward in dog killer search to $30,000

PARSONS, Kans. — Due to an abundance of support not just locally, but nationally, the Parsons Police Department has raised the reward to $30,000 for information leading to the arrest of Ranger’s killer. Ranger was a black, pure bred German Shepherd puppy owned by a PPD officer that was found dead in the owner’s backyard […]
PARSONS, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Theft#Missouri Sheriff
KSNT News

Kansas awards victims of violent crime over $100,000

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One hundred and ninety-one victims of violent crime were awarded financial assistance from The Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board during their December meeting. Awards were made in 67 new cases. Additional expenses were paid in 124 previously submitted cases. The awards totaled $108,671.50. The Division of Crime Victims Compensation was established in […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSNT News

Kansas man convicted in relation to 2019 killing of his mother

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been sentenced in the Shawnee County District Court in relation to the 2019 homicide of his mother. According to a press release from the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, law enforcement officers were sent to 1501 SW Tyler at 11:59 p.m. on June 16, 2019. Officers on the scene […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

‘Operation Grinch’ leads to 38 arrests in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – More than a few ‘Grinches’ were arrested over the past week by the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The results of so-called ‘Operation Grinch’ were released on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The operation ran from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18 during which time TPD and SCSO joined together to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Man shot earlier this week was ‘acquaintance’ with shooter

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The investigation into a shooting near 10th and Kansas earlier this week is still being investigated, however, police are saying the two men involved in the shooting are “acquaintances.” The Topeka Police Department has confirmed that the victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, One adult male was shot, once. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Fire that caused $7,500 in damage may have been intentionally set

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire Wednesday that caused $7,500 worth of damage. In a recent press release from the TFD, it was reported a structure fire happened after 8 a.m. on Dec. 22 at 2623 SE Minnesota in Topeka. Fire crews found smoke coming from the single story wood-frame […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

UPDATE: Person of interest in double-murder case arrested

BOURBON COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Fort Scott Police Department have arrested a person of interest connected to the murders of Melissa Mitchell and Leonard Zimmerman. The person of interest, Dawson J. Mitchell, 23, was arrested at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, near the intersection of 5th St. and […]
FORT SCOTT, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy