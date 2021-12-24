CHP’s Christmas enforcement campaign begins

The California Highway Patrol will begin its annual Christmastime "maximum enforcement period'' at 6 p.m. tonight with all available officers deploying to catch drunken or drug-impaired drivers, speeders and other traffic violators.

The maximum enforcement period will conclude late Sunday night.

During last year's Christmas maximum enforcement period, CHP officers statewide arrested 573 motorists on suspicion of DUI.

According to the agency, 38 people died in crashes investigated by the CHP over the 2020 holiday weekend.

Officers from the Riverside, Blythe, Beaumont, Indio and Temecula CHP stations will be on inland freeways, highways and unincorporated roads, looking to snare scofflaws.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department, along with multiple municipal agencies countywide, will conduct their own operations, staffing sobriety checkpoints and deploying for targeted patrols between now and New Year's Day.

Another CHP maximum enforcement period is slated for New Year's weekend.

