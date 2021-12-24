ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

CHP’s Christmas enforcement campaign begins

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cfi7d_0dVT0EGZ00

The California Highway Patrol will begin its annual Christmastime "maximum enforcement period'' at 6 p.m. tonight with all available officers deploying to catch drunken or drug-impaired drivers, speeders and other traffic violators.

The maximum enforcement period will conclude late Sunday night.

During last year's Christmas maximum enforcement period, CHP officers statewide arrested 573 motorists on suspicion of DUI.

According to the agency, 38 people died in crashes investigated by the CHP over the 2020 holiday weekend.

Officers from the Riverside, Blythe, Beaumont, Indio and Temecula CHP stations will be on inland freeways, highways and unincorporated roads, looking to snare scofflaws.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department, along with multiple municipal agencies countywide, will conduct their own operations, staffing sobriety checkpoints and deploying for targeted patrols between now and New Year's Day.

Another CHP maximum enforcement period is slated for New Year's weekend.

The post CHP’s Christmas enforcement campaign begins appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 2

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Two hospitalized after assault at Palm Desert residence

Two people were taken to the hospital following an assault at a residence in Palm Desert on Christmas Eve. The incident happened on the 73000 block of Catalina Way in Palm Desert. It was first reported at around 12:30 p.m. Details remain limited as the investigation is still in its early stages however, the Riverside The post Two hospitalized after assault at Palm Desert residence appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

New Year, new traffic laws in California

The start of 2022 will feature several new laws going into effect aimed at improving public safety throughout the Inland Empire and elsewhere, according to the California Highway Patrol. One of the laws highlighted by the agency is Assembly Bill 974, which was signed by the governor on Sept. 16 and requires anyone under 18 The post New Year, new traffic laws in California appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Border Patrol finds 46 lbs of meth hidden in spare tire during Coachella Valley traffic stop

Border Patrol agents found more than $82,000 hidden in a spare tire after a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in the Coachella Valley. The incident started at approximately midnight on Monday. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2013 Volkswagen Passat on the I-10, east of The post Border Patrol finds 46 lbs of meth hidden in spare tire during Coachella Valley traffic stop appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

CHP surprises family with Christmas gifts after losing 9-year-old daughter in crash

California Highway Patrol is making sure the family who lost their 9-year-old daughter in a crash can still take part in the holiday season. Monique "Ceci" Guzman was killed when she was hit by a car after it had already crashed into a school bus. Three other kids were hit by the car leaving them The post CHP surprises family with Christmas gifts after losing 9-year-old daughter in crash appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
City
Indio, CA
City
Temecula, CA
City
Beaumont, CA
City
Blythe, CA
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Current road closures in effect across Coachella Valley

As you head out the door today, make sure you give yourself enough time if any of these road closures are on your daily route. Current Road Closures: Indian Canyon from Tramview to Palm Springs Station Road.Gene Autry from Interstate 10 to east Via Escuela. Araby Dr through the wash areaVista Chino from Gene Autry The post Current road closures in effect across Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Van Nuys teen missing since Nov. 14 could be heading to Joshua Tree

A missing Los Angeles County teenager may travel to Joshua Tree, authorities said. Breanna McCormick, 17, of Van Nuys, has been missing since November 14. On Monday, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children put out a poster alerting people to McCormick's disappearance. The organization added that she may travel to Joshua Tree. There The post Van Nuys teen missing since Nov. 14 could be heading to Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Suspected DUI driver arrested after high-speed pursuit

A suspected DUI driver is in custody after leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit through Palm Desert and La Quinta Tuesday afternoon. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the pursuit started at around 1:23 p.m. in the area of Sage Lane and Highway 111. Deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a The post Suspected DUI driver arrested after high-speed pursuit appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Fire crews contain residential structure fire in Desert Hot Springs

Firefighters today contained a residential structure fire that broke out in Desert Hot Springs. The Riverside County Fire Department received a report of the blaze at 12:03 p.m. in the area of Buena Vista Avenue and Cactus Drive.    Firefighters arrived to find a single-family home up in flames and were able to contain the The post Fire crews contain residential structure fire in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#Dui#Christmas
KESQ News Channel 3

Two men accused in Indio gang-related shooting take plea deal

Two men accused of taking part in a gang-related shooting in Indio in 2018 had their attempted murder charges dropped today as a part of a plea deal. Charles Salter, 26, and Joseph Riley, 23, pleaded guilty at the Larson Justice Center on Wednesday to one felony count each of assault with a semi-automatic firearm The post Two men accused in Indio gang-related shooting take plea deal appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Civil attorney Walter Clark investigating negligence in crash that left 9-year-old dead

Coachella Valley civil attorney Walter Clark says he is investigating all aspects of possible negligence in last week's deadly crash. 9-year-old Monique Guzman was killed after being struck by a car near Desert Hot Springs. Three other kids were hit by the car leaving them injured including Monique's 5-year-old brother, Julio, who is currently hospitalized The post Civil attorney Walter Clark investigating negligence in crash that left 9-year-old dead appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Young child seen walking alone on corner of N Indian Canyon & Racquet Club in Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Police Department has put a call out to the community to get information on the whereabouts of a young child seen walking alone. Police said a black male child, approximately four years old, wearing a green shirt and blue pants was seen walking along on the corner of N Indian Canyon Drive The post Young child seen walking alone on corner of N Indian Canyon & Racquet Club in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Armed robbery leads to pursuit that ends in crash in Palm Desert

A strong-armed robbery led to a police pursuit that ended in a crash Wednesday evening in Palm Desert. The incident began at 4:33 p.m., that's when deputies responded to a strong-armed robbery at a business within the 72000 block of Highway 111 in Palm Desert. Two suspects took items from inside the business and fled The post Armed robbery leads to pursuit that ends in crash in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside man arrested on federal charges alleging he sold fentanyl-laced pills that led to deadly overdose

A Riverside man was arrested on accusations that he sold counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl that lead to the deadly overdose of a college student who was visiting her family for the holidays two years ago, the Department of Justice announced. Brandon Michael McDowell, 22, was arrested and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon The post Riverside man arrested on federal charges alleging he sold fentanyl-laced pills that led to deadly overdose appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Father accidentally shoots son in Cathedral City, police provide new details and tips for gun owners

Police have released new details about an accidental shooting that took place inside a Cathedral City home on Wednesday.  Authorities say the father involved had just purchased a new gun and believed it was empty.  “Apparently he was messing around with the gun, fiddling with it…and unbeknownst to him it was a loaded gun,” said The post Father accidentally shoots son in Cathedral City, police provide new details and tips for gun owners appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

I-Team: Indio Police Chief says he won’t give in to what he calls “unethical bullying tactics”

Indio Police Chief Mike Washburn is stepping up his defense against multiple allegations coming from people and unions in his department. Washburn says he's not planning on leaving as he faces new allegations from Indio Police Command Unit President Lt. Chris Hamilton. Hamilton, in a News Channel 3 exclusive interview, revealed that Riverside County District The post I-Team: Indio Police Chief says he won’t give in to what he calls “unethical bullying tactics” appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy