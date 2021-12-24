You Died of Dysentery: 50 Years Of Traveling 'The Oregon Trail'

Travel Oregon and the Oregon Department of Transportation have launched interactive story maps detailing the abundance of Scenic Byway driving routes throughout the Pacific Northwest state. The maps serve as a complementary resource to the popular printed version of the Scenic Byways guide as well as Travel Oregon’s Scenic Byways...
The Oregon Trail: Music from the Gameloft Game, the soundtrack for the award-winning game exclusive for Apple Arcade, is out now. The soundtrack release coincides with the 50th Anniversary of the franchise. The classic game was first released on December 3, 1971. The soundtrack’s release also comes as the Apple Arcade version received its fourth and latest update.
Oregon hit the lottery when it comes to beautiful waterfalls to explore. No matter where you visit in Oregon, you are sure to find one nearby. There are many waterfalls near Portland to choose from, with around 90 major cascades flowing in the Columbia River Gorge. Portland has been through...
The young gray wolf who took experts and enthusiasts on a thousand-mile journey across California died last month, ending a trek that brought hope and inspiration to many during a time of ecological collapse. The travels of the young male through the state were a rare occurrence: he was the...
The antlers of a Union County bull elk have been officially scored at 406 6/8, which would make it the second-place record for a typical Rocky Mountain elk in Oregon. The bull's skull and antlers were found by a cone collecting crew on private timberland in the Catherine Creek Unit during the summer and turned in to ODFW.
In the video below you'll see a herd that just seems to go on forever. I guess we can say it's typical in this part of the country. Seeing wild animals in our neighborhoods I mean. Most of us have see deer crossing the road or feeding on some lawn....
A new list of America's top 'boom towns' reveals the areas where growth is the hottest, showing how many smaller cities have thrived in the pandemic. The analysis by SmartAsset reviewed population, economic and housing data from the 500 largest cities in the country to determine which are 'booming' the most amid major pandemic migrations.
A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
A family went to play in the snow in Oregon and never came home, police said. Police are searching for two adults and three children who planned to come home Sunday, Dec. 12, but never returned, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. Jobee and Renell Baumgardner took three children...
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A record 126 people died in 2020 while experiencing homelessness in Oregon's most populous county, officials said Wednesday. None of the deaths in Multnomah County, which includes Portland, were attributed to COVID-19. Instead, methamphetamines were a factor in nearly half of the deaths, which were a record number since officials began tracking homeless deaths a decade ago.
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. TodayA slight chance of rain and snow before 11am, then rain. Snow level rising to 2500 feet in the afternoon. High near 40. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
High up in the mountains of central Colorado is the mining ghost town of Vicksburg. Vicksburg was a mining camp founded back in 1867. The remnants of that camp can be seen in the gallery below. Lost Burros Lead To Gold Discovery. As the story goes, some prospectors from Leadville...
With all of the nature and wildlife you can find at Yellowstone National Park, you’ll see some wild shit every once in a while. Captured by Yellowstone Wolf Tracker, the footage shows a pack of wolves descending upon a herd of elk, flanking the herd on all sides, looking to single out a weak link for dinner.
As the eye of Hurricane Laura passed over Lake Charles, Louisiana, in the early morning of Aug. 27, 2020, storm chaser Chimera Comstock took advantage of the brief calm to post a photo of herself on Twitter — rain-soaked and grinning as she held up a blue, pink and white transgender Pride flag in a hotel parking lot.
(Oregon Coast) – Thanks to the pandemic there is no Whale Watch Spoken Here program coming up at the end of the month, but as they say: “the show must go on.” This won't stop the whales. (Photo courtesy OPRD) Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) would...
While there aren’t necessarily any waterfalls that are actually in Eugene, Oregon, there are plenty to choose from in the surrounding area. Just when you think you’ve explored all the waterfalls near Eugene, the local Comcast guy tips you off to a beautiful place in your area you’ve never heard of.
The well established nearly 20 year old Klamath Basin Brewing is for sale for the low, low price of only $250K. The brewpub is a central feature of historical downtown Klamath Falls, a city with a population of 21K in southern Oregon known for it’s proximity to Crater Lake.
Sometimes when you go on a ski or snowboarding trip you want to have the full experience, and an authentic ski town can make a huge difference. Unofficial Networks came out with a list of North America's 10 Most Authentic Ski Towns on one Montana town landed on the list at #7. When we saw their choice, we couldn't agree more. One of the most authentic ski towns is the jewel of Northwest Montana, Whitefish.
