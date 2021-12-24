ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets' Mike LaFleur Breaks Down Lateral Trick Play That Stunned Dolphins

By Max Goodman
JetsCountry
JetsCountry
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WdWsh_0dVSzqRY00

Mike LaFleur has called several trick plays on offense this season, but with two minutes remaining in the first half last Sunday, the offensive coordinator dug deeper into his bag of tricks than he ever has before.

On a third and 15, quarterback Zach Wilson fired a quick pass to Jamison Crowder, who ran a five-yard crossing route on the left hash. Instead of turning to try and run for the first down, with three Dolphins defenders starting to close in, Crowder wound up and threw a pass back to Braxton Berrios on the far sideline.

Berrios snagged the lateral one yard in front of the line of scrimmage, bolting upfield and scampering 22 yards for a first down.

The drive resulted in a punt, leading to a collapse in the second half, but LaFleur's magnificent play design left a lasting impression.

Addressing the media for the first time since Sunday's loss, LaFleur was asked about the play. The first-year coordinator revealed that New York has had that call in their playbook since the last time New York and Miami faced off back in Week 11.

"The reason you can call those kind of plays is you have a guy like Jamison Crowder and Braxton Berrios that we have so much trust in," LaFleur told reporters. "So even if it wasn't going to be perfect, which there were a lot of looks that were not going to be perfect ... just putting the ball in Jamison Crowder's hands, usually something good is going to happen.

LaFleur also confirmed that New York's first touchdown of the game—a two-yard run from Berrios—was also supposed to be a double pass. It looked like Crowder was the intended receiver, but he fell as he cut back toward the sideline.

"There was a run-pass option," he said. "Like 'hey, Brax, if it doesn't look good, just go make a play.' And he did. That's those guys just out there executing."

It's one thing to design one of those plays and pitch it to the coaching staff in meetings, but to execute between the lines is a testament to this team's sneaky ability to mix in trick plays.

Heck, we even saw a double pass from Berrios back to Wilson in that same quarter last Sunday. Wilson evaded some tacklers before finding tight end Ryan Griffin wide open for a huge gain.

All of it comes back to the trust that LaFleur has in the veteran playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. Without that trust, odds are LaFleur keeps his trick plays (that he initially came up with in high school gym class) locked away.

"I think he's done a good job keeping defenses on their toes," Wilson said this week. "Really just putting us in good situations and I feel like putting me in a good situation as far as just being able to play fast and get used to his offense and this game. I really appreciate what he's been doing, I think he's done a really good job."

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

NFL playoff picture 2021: Standings, brackets, scenarios after 49ers-Titans, plus Week 16 outlook

And now we have two. The Cowboys have become the second NFL team to clinch a 2021 playoff berth, joining the Packers. Yes, we're aware that the Cowboys were not one of the teams on the field Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee. But the 49ers' loss to the Titans secured the Cowboys' spot, based on playoff scenarios confirmed Thursday morning by the league. The Titans haven't clinched anything yet, but they can secure the AFC South title as early as Sunday if the Colts lose to the Cardinals.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Saints Quarterback News

The New Orleans Saints‘ depth chart took a massive hit this Thursday, as Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian were both placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. As a result, Ian Book is on track to start on Monday night against the Miami Dolphins. Book, who was a star at Notre...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Trick Play#American Football#Bolting Upfield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins vs. Saints 2021 live stream: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

The 7-7 Miami Dolphins are set to travel to the Caesars Superdome to take on the 7-7 New Orleans Saints on Monday night. Sean Payton’s team has really struggled since losing Jameis Winston to a torn ACL and having to replace him with Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill. While they’ve won their last two contests, they had lost the five before that, as they’re fighting for a playoff spot.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

According to Joel Corry, Dolphins CB Xavien Howard earned $1 million with his Pro Bowl selection. According to the New York Post’s Brian Costello, the Jets safety depth chart is very thin with S Ashtyn Davis and S Sharrod Neasman on the COVID list and S Elijah Riley in the concussion protocol.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
JetsCountry

Jets' WR Jamison Crowder Could Be Out Sunday Against Jaguars

As if the Jets were facing enough adversity this week with their COVID-19 outbreak, one of New York's most reliable wideouts could be sidelined with an injury as well. Jamison Crowder sat out of practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, nursing a calf injury. Tight ends coach Ron Middleton—who is...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
JetsCountry

JetsCountry

New York City, NY
343
Followers
451
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

JetsCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Jets

Comments / 0

Community Policy