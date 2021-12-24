ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Robeson County man reported missing

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man last seen on Wednesday.

Corey Gibson, 26, was last seen at about 2 p.m. near his home on Highway 20 East in St. Pauls, according to authorities. He’s described as being 6’2″ and weighs about 155 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

His family reported him missing on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170, or at 910-671-3100.

