Rep. Byron Donalds welcomed the “great news” from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., who declared he was a “no” vote on multitrillion-dollar Build Back Better spending bill. “I think this is actually great news for the country,” Donalds told Fox News on Sunday. “It was a bad bill. Everybody knows it’s a bad bill, especially where our economy is. The answer is really for Washington to start spending trillions of dollars more that it doesn’t have, we would be paying people to stay at home, we would be investing in this Green New Deal agenda – which is going to make energy costs even more expensive? And that somehow is the recipe America needs in order to ‘build back better?’ It’s a joke. It’s a bad bill.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO