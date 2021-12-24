ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

5 people injured in Charleston accident

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tz9Qc_0dVSzYka00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to dispatch, a T-bone-style collision between two vehicles took place at the intersection of Lee Street West and Delaware Avenue in Charleston.

The call came in around 1:30 p.m., and Metro 911 says that five people were injured.

Two ambulances are en route from the scene to the hospital, according to dispatch.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries.

13 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will update this story with any new information.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com , the WOWK 13 News App , and on 13 News on air.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Fire at West Virginia Tire Disposal in Summersville

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Nicholas County 911 tells us that there is an active fire at West Virginia Tire Disposal in Summersville. They say it started around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Officials say that every fire department in Nicholas County responded to the call. They say there are no road closures. There […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

One person shot in Charleston

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been shot in Charleston. The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. on the 1200 block of Edgewood Drive in Charleston. Dispatchers say police are investigating the cause of the shooting. One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Charleston Police, Fire and EMS responded to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Mason County officials: 911 trunk line issues impact 14 counties

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management posted on Facebook on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, that there are issues with their 911 trunk lines in the area. Alan Miles, Director of Mason County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, tells 13 News that this is affecting 14 counties […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Cars
State
Delaware State
Charleston, WV
Sports
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
Charleston, WV
Accidents
WOWK 13 News

Man in Logan County arrested for burglary

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man in Logan County has been arrested after breaking into a house, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department reports. On Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at around 7:30 a.m., deputies say, in conjunction with troopers from the West Virginia State Police, they responded to an active breaking and entering call on […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Apartments evacuated after underground garage collapse in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Lakewood firefighters responded to the scene of a garage collapse at Marine Towers West Thursday morning. The building is at 12540 Edgewater Dr. Lakewood Firefighters Local confirmed the news just after 10 a.m. The garage was an underground parking facility. Mayor Meghan George says no one was injured. The apartments are […]
LAKEWOOD, OH
WOWK 13 News

2.6 magnitude earthquake recorded just north of Pikeville

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) – Scientists detected two early morning earthquakes in Kentucky. The U.S. Geological Survey says a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, with an epicenter near Jackson, Kentucky, was detected around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday. The USGS recorded a second 2.6 magnitude quake about two hours later, with an epicenter just north of Pikeville. The USGS […]
PIKEVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Metro 911
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,495 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 9 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 5,251 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic. Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old female from Cabell County, a 47-year old female from […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WATCH: Kanawha deputies searching for Chelyan break-in suspect

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a subject from a break-in at Paul White Chevrolet in Chelyan during the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 22. Below are still images from surveillance video in an office at the dealership. Anyone with information can call 304-357-0169, email the office at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Pandemic fatigue sets in at Roane County vaccine clinic

SPENCER, WV (AP) — Chania Batten has as much reason as anybody to feel pandemic fatigue. As a nurse staffing a drive-thru clinic at the only hospital in rural Roane County, West Virginia, she has spent months patiently answering questions, dispelling misinformation and reassuring the skeptical that COVID-19 shots are the key to beating back […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

How Charleston’s homeless spent Christmas Eve

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As thousands enjoyed Christmas Eve Friday in Charleston, dozens of homeless people in downtown spent it on the streets. Governor Jim Justice recently allocated $7.25 million from CARES Act funding to go towards food pantries all over the state, and $250,000 to go to the Union Mission homeless shelter in Charleston, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Virginia fraternity gives back to community this Christmas

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A local fraternity is giving back to their community during the holidays. The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated Chi Alpha Chapter bought toys and bicycles from the Bluefield, Virginia Walmart to hand out to children in the area. This is one of the multiple community service projects the fraternity completed throughout […]
ADVOCACY
WOWK 13 News

Santa brings warm weather this Christmas

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The dream of a white Christmas did not come true for most of this year, but for others who love warm weather, it’s something like a miracle, with temperatures in the upper 60’s today. “I was really wanting to wake up to a white Christmas, and then it could go away […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia car dealer files pre-candidacy for governor

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia businessman has filed pre-candidacy paperwork for the governor’s race in 2024. The filing means Chris Miller, the son of U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, can begin raising funds for the gubernatorial race. Miller is known for his appearances in the family company’s auto sales commercials. He is part of […]
ELECTIONS
WOWK 13 News

Charleston police to get new body cameras

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department has received a grant to buy new body cameras. Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin and Police Chief Tyke Hunt say these 90 new cameras will be on every uniformed officer who has contact with the community. They say the main goal is to increase transparency and build trust. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy