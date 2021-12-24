ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lone Star Varsity Athletes of the Week: Lubbock Christian's Hooten, Shallowater's Lusk

By Stephen Garcia, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 1 day ago
Brooke Hooten, Sr., Lubbock Christian

Brooke Hooten brings a consistent presence to the Lubbock Christian girls basketball team. She displayed that last week in a pair of wins.

Hooten averaged 12 points and eight rebounds against Panhandle and Midland Classical. Against the Ettes, Hooten posted 10 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and four blocks.

"To me, it's kind of been her typical play," Lady Eagles coach Brad Crow said. "She does whatever she can to help her team out. I think she scored well this last week, but she passed well and rebounded well, played great defense.

"I thought overall it was sort of a typical Brooke week. She's just kind of solid and steady for us."

Crow complimented Hooten's ability to score and rebound but added her ball-handling and passing may be her biggest contribution to the team. The coach said her skillset allows Hooten to help Lubbock Christian break press defenses.

Hooten is also an experienced player, and Crow is often found admiring how she and the other seniors perform with the confidence that brings.

"It's been fun just to be able to sit back and kind of watch them play," Crow said. "They actually coach themselves a lot. They're doing the same stuff they've been doing for years. It's been fun having girls like Brooke on the floor that just know what we're going to do. They know what to expect and just get out there and get it done, night in and night out."

Cooper Lusk, So., Shallowater

Cooper Lusk may be a sophomore, but he's a key piece to this year's Shallowater boys basketball team.

He's even had to step into unfamiliar positions as the Mustangs navigate through some early-season injuries. Lusk posted 16 points last week in a win over Seminole.

"I think he's really just focused on getting better each game," Shallowater coach Jay Lusk said. "Whether it's scoring or rebounding, just doing whatever he can to help us win."

The younger Lusk has contributed since he was a freshman, and his coach said his skills continue to develop.

"He's grown up a little bit," Jay Lusk said. "Obviously he's a year older, but I think as far as his role and trying to be a leader on the team, I think that's where he's grown a lot."

As the Mustangs heal up, Lusk has played at guard and forward. Jay Lusk said the experience is making him a more well-rounded player, especially coupled with Cooper's competitive nature.

"We're still waiting on some of our big guys to come back from injuries from football," Jay Lusk said. "He's been having to play out of position a little bit. But it's been good for him to get to see a different role and guard some bigger guys here and there."

