Where is Santa Claus now? NORAD has eyes on the big man!

(WGHP) — Every year, millions of children take to their screens to track down the man of the season .

We’re talking about Santa Claus, of course!

He stopped by to visit the FOX8 studios for a bit this morning, but after that, he had to hit the skies quick so he could deliver presents all around the world.

For 66 years, NORAD has helped children of all ages track Santa on his journey around the world.

Kids can check on Santa’s progress online or by calling 1-877-HI-NORAD.

NORAD Tracks Santa also has a free mobile app. Your child can countdown to the big day, play mobile games, and listen to holiday music. Check out Google Play and the Apple Store for more information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.