The daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore has encouraged people to not grieve alone if they are missing a loved one over Christmas.Hannah Ingram-Moore, whose father died in February, has said people “don’t need to” go through grief alone and encouraged people to reach out for support if they need it.Sir Tom’s family are experiencing their first Christmas without the charity campaigner, who raised more than £32 million for the NHS when he walked 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday in April 2020.She told the BBC: “We understand what you’re going through. Many of us have gone...

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO