ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams at Vikings: Week 16 Prediction and Picks

By Nicholas Cothrel
RamDigest
RamDigest
 1 day ago

The Rams are getting much healthier than they were in Week 15 when they had a long list of players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. After defeating the Seahawks on Tuesday night, the Rams will be tasked with hitting the road on a shortened week to face the Vikings as Minnesota's now won three straight contests.

With a game on the line the Rams need in order to presumably climb the NFC West standings, here are our staff predictions and picks ahead of the Rams and Vikings Week 16 matchup:

Nick Cothrel, Publisher

The Rams are riding a three-game win streak and enter a game in Week 16 in which they serve as 3.5-point road favorites. The offense has shown a glimpse of the early-season brilliance they displayed over the first two months of the season, plus the defense has manifested growth throughout the month of December, holding teams to an average of 13.3 points per game.

Additionally, the Vikings, whose offense runs through the rushing attack of Dalvin Cook, will be required to pivot. Cook was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday and will miss Sunday's action. The Kirk Cousins-led Vikings can flash the big play at times, but with the way in which the Rams' pass rush has showcased its stout ability, I see the Rams closing out a narrow victory at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Prediction: Rams 28, Vikings 24

Connor O'Brien, Writer

One of Matthew Stafford’s old division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings pose an intriguing challenge for the Rams. During his time in Detroit, Stafford faced the Vikings 21 times, holding an 8-13 record in that span. While he didn’t have Cooper Kupp, a top-tier offensive line, or a stout defense. Stafford and the rest of the offensive weapons could feast on a Vikings defense that's allowing 252 passing yards per game – the fourth-most in the NFL.

For the Vikings, they dominated a Bears team that continued to shoot themselves in the foot last Monday night. Minnesota never got the offense going, but it was enough to squeak by a gutless Chicago squad. This week, the task for the Vikings will be much tougher, as starting running back Dalvin Cook tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's game. Despite the short week and travel for the Rams, they look to be the more complete team. This is a crucial game for both teams, and I believe the Rams are victorious on the road.

Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 16 at Vikings

The Rams have released their final injury report ahead of the Week 16 matchup against the Vikings.

22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jd4zH_0dVSygpJ00
By Nicholas Cothrel

Rams at Vikings: Week 16 Prediction and Picks

Which team holds the edge? We give our predictions ahead of the Rams at Vikings Week 16 matchup.

Dec 24, 2021

Rams Activate Two Starters From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Rams are getting back two starters from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Dec 24, 2021

Prediction: Rams: 31, Vikings: 21

MJ Hurley, Writer

The Rams' momentum is building week-over-week and the team is feeling good. Sitting at 10-4, tied atop the NFC West, L.A. needs to take care of business in Minnesota in an attempt to possibly move ahead of the Arizona Cardinals if they fall short to the Indianapolis Colts on Christmas day. The 7-7 Vikings rank in the bottom of the NFL in passing and rushing yards allowed, which bodes well for a streaking Cooper Kupp and Sony Michel. The Vikings are coming off of a solid win over the Chicago Bears, but the Rams are clearly the better team.

As long as the Rams' trio of pass rushers – Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd – apply sufficient pressure to Kirk Cousins, L.A. should have no troubles against a team that will be one-dimensional without their star running back Dalvin Cook.

Prediction: Rams 27, Vikings 23

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

Comments / 1

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Vikings Sign New RB After Dalvin Cook News

The Minnesota Vikings will most likely have to take on the Los Angeles Rams without star running back Dalvin Cook. On Thursday, the team placed Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’ll be tough to replace Cook’s production, as he has 1,067 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season. He also...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Coach Has Telling Comment About RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings were handed a significant blow on Thursday. Earlier today, superstar running back Dalvin Cook was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Despite having a few more days before Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, he’s seemingly already been ruled out for the Week 16 contest.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Make New Decision On RB Dalvin Cook

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been essential to the team’s last two wins. But they may be without him for their next game against the Los Angeles Rams. On Thursday, the Vikings placed Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list. With just three days before the game, it’s unlikely that he is taken off the list in time for Sunday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Seahawks#American Football#The Reserve Covid 19#The Rams And#The Minnesota Vikings
FanSided

Eagles playoff chances strengthen with unfortunate Dalvin Cook diagnosis

It’s amazing how one of the world’s most physical sports can take such an amazing toll on the physical frame. Now, fans of the sport of hockey might disagree with this, but the NFL might be the most demanding profession from a physical standpoint. Guys, whether they play for the Philadelphia Eagles or any of the other 31 franchises, put huge physical, mental, and emotional demands on themselves. That’s why they understandably ask for huge deals. One never knows if the next injury can end one’s career.
NFL
ESPN

NFL playoff picture 2021: Standings, brackets, scenarios after 49ers-Titans, plus Week 16 outlook

And now we have two. The Cowboys have become the second NFL team to clinch a 2021 playoff berth, joining the Packers. Yes, we're aware that the Cowboys were not one of the teams on the field Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee. But the 49ers' loss to the Titans secured the Cowboys' spot, based on playoff scenarios confirmed Thursday morning by the league. The Titans haven't clinched anything yet, but they can secure the AFC South title as early as Sunday if the Colts lose to the Cardinals.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins’ positive injury update after Vikings get tough breaks for Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen

The Minnesota Vikings are fighting hard for a playoff spot while the statuses for several of their key offensive players remain up in the air. Running back Dalvin Cook, who was recently named to the Pro Bowl for the third straight year, was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and wide receiver Adam Thielen is still limited in practice due to a high ankle sprain. Minnesota did get some good news, though: quarterback Kirk Cousins was a full participant in Thursday’s practice.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

It’s a Cracked Rib for Kirk Cousins

At some point in the Minnesota Vikings 17-9 win in Week 15, Kirk Cousins was hurt by a Chicago Bears defender — probably Viking killer, Akiem Hicks. Cousins showed up on Minnesota’s first tentative injury report with a rib ailment. On Thursday, details became more precise, indicating Cousins fractured a rib.
NFL
FanSided

Vikings: 3 Kirk Cousins replacements no one is talking about

Vikings fans are either just about or have been fed up with Kirk Cousins. If Minnesota wants to replace their QB, they don’t have to get Corral or Willis. You’d be hard-pressed to find a majority of Minnesota Vikings fans who believe that Kirk Cousins is taking them anywhere they’d like to go, namely anywhere close to the Super Bowl. While he can put up nice stats and perform well, his propensity for shrinking in primetime or in big moments has grown increasingly frustrating.
NFL
NBC Sports

How 49ers' loss to Titans impacts NFC playoff picture

The 49ers (8-7) didn't lose any ground in the NFC playoff picture with Thursday night's loss to the Tennessee Titans, but that ground is a lot less solid with the rest of the NFL yet to complete Week 16. MSNBC's Steve Kornacki broke down all of the playoff scenarios prior...
NFL
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
628
Followers
737
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy