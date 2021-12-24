ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, KS

Woman dies after SUV rear-ends semi on Kansas highway

 1 day ago

BROWN COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 1:30a.m. Friday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a...

Salina Post

Salina man severely injured in hit-and-run; police seek tips

Salina police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit and severely injured a pedestrian on Christmas Eve. The Salina Police Department late this morning issued the following statement. On December 24, 2021, at approximately 7:43 pm, Salina Police Department and Salina Fire Department personnel responded to the...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Update: Police find U-Haul stolen with family's belongings

SHAWNEE COUNTY —The U-Haul moving truck stolen on Christmas morning was located Saturday evening in Wabaunsee County, according to Topeka Police Lt. Ron Ekis. Police reported no additional details and have not reported an arrest. ---------- SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the theft of a U-Haul truck...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

2 Kansas officers shot by suspect Christmas morning

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two police officers from Wichita are being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening after being shot in the early hours of Christmas Day. Police were called around 1:30 a.m. for a report of domestic violence at an apartment. Police said that as the two officers made contact with a suspect, the man fired several shots. One officer was shot in the leg. The other was shot in the arm.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Woman injured, man cited in two-vehicle wreck on S. Ohio

A Salina man was cited and another driver transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. Ethan Schlachter, 21, of Salina, was northbound on S. Ohio Street in a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am when he failed to stop at the light at the E. Republic Avenue intersection and collided with a westbound 2018 Ford transit van driven by Brianna Kaumans, 48, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The collision occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County man avoids injury in 3-vehicle crash

HENRY COUNTY, Mo. —A man from Saline County avoided injury in a 3-vehicle crash just before 1p.m. Tuesday in Henry County Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Ford passenger vehicle driven by Mary M. Garber, 64, Clinton, was southbound on CR NW 221st attempting to turn left onto MO 7.
MISSOURI STATE
Salina Post

Police found meth during Kansas man's warrant arrest

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges. Just after 1p.m. Thursday, police stopped a vehicle in the 600 Block of Fletcher Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Officer arrested 47-year-old Robert J. Ford, 47, Atchison, on a Municipal Court warrant for...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Pickup side-swipes FedEx van NW of Salina; 3 people injured

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon northwest of Salina. Chad Markby, 38, of Culver, was northbound on N. Hedville Road in a 2011 Ford F250 pickup when he crossed the center line and side-swiped a southbound 2020 General Motors FedEx van driven by April Padget, 38, of Salina, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The collision occurred at approximately 2:23 p.m. Tuesday just north of the intersection with Watkins Road.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas City police investigating 2 Wednesday killings

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating two more killings, bringing the yearly total to 154. Police say a man was killed around 11 p.m. Wednesday in an altercation outside of an apartment building on East Linwood. The victim was “cut or otherwise injured,” according to a police spokesman. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County employees escape injury; excavator totaled

Saline County employees doing some ditch work escaped injury Tuesday afternoon when an excavator they were using caught fire in the east-central part of the county. Deputies and Rural Fire District No. 1 personnel responded to the report of an excavator on fire in the 6300 block of E. Water Well Road at approximately 2:43 p.m. Tuesday, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The fire occurred just east of the intersection with S. Niles Road.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina man arrested after 'slow-speed pursuit' early today

A Salina man was arrested on multiple requested charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after leading police on a "slow-speed pursuit" through part of the city early this morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that at approximately 1:10 a.m. Thursday, an officer in the 300 block of S....
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Skeletal human remains found in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of skeletal human remains in Branson. Police said in a news release that the remains were found around noon Wednesday in a heavily wooded area. The Taney County Coroner was called to assist, and investigators worked at the scene throughout...
BRANSON, MO
Salina Post

Christmas miracle: Charges finally dropped in Kan. murder case

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The top prosecutor in Douglas County is dropping charges against a man accused of killing his 19-year-old neighbor more than seven years ago. District Attorney Suzanne Valdez has filed a motion to dismiss charges against Rontarus Washington Jr. She announced her decision Wednesday. Washington is...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

KBI: Officer shot suspect who allegedly drove at police

BUTLER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Wednesday night in Andover, according to a media release from the agency. Preliminary information indicates that just after 10:30 p.m., the Andover Police Department received a 911 call from a citizen reporting...
ANDOVER, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 24

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bennet, John Eldon; 43; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Criminal Damage to Property; Value...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Two years later, still no arrests in Kansas man's death

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Two years after Zach Morrisey was shot to death in a Kansas suburb of Kansas City, his relatives say they’re still waiting for answers. Morrisey, of Leawood, Kansas, was killed on Dec. 21, 2019. He was shot on the parking lot of a Leawood apartment complex as he was sitting inside a car with a friend. No arrests have been made. Morrisey was 24.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kan. man with kids in vehicle ran over man, fled from police

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after he allegedly ran over a man and fled from police. Just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in the 1600 block of South Millwood in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. As officers arrived,...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kansas man jailed again for alleged domestic battery

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged domestic battery. On Thursday, police arrested 41-year-old Christian E. Longbrake, 41, Atchison, in the 1400 Block of Utility Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He jailed on requested charges of domestic battery and interference with law enforcement.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kan. man accused of setting fire during domestic dispute

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an alleged arson fire at a home in Topeka. Just after 7a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a domestic violence call in the 2600 block of SE Minnesota Avenue, according to Police Lt. Aaron Jones. Upon arrival they noticed smoke...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Thief caught on video stealing customer's bike behind pharmacy

Police are looking for a large White male with a mohawk who was captured on surveillance video stealing a $1,200 bicycle Wednesday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers responded to a report of a stolen bicycle at B&K Prescription Shop, 601 E. Iron Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday. Jimmy Newman, 64, of Salina, had parked his bicycle behind the pharmacy and gone inside. The bike, a black Trek bicycle with a bell, light, and cellphone holder, was gone when he returned. The bike was valued at $1,200.
SALINA, KS
Salina, KS
Community Policy