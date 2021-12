This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Solana, Luna, and Avalanche. Ethereum has reclaimed the $4,000 level and appears ready to move higher towards the next key resistance at $4,400. The battle for the $4,000 level was intense, and it took almost a week until the buyer side prevailed. The price dropped to the former support at $3,700 several times, and the outlook on Monday was grim. But this quickly changed as the market turned back up. As such, ETH closed the past seven days in green with a decent 3.7% price increase.

