And Just Like That Fans Are Shook Over This Twitter Theory About Carrie’s Name

If you're out here wondering how Kim Cattrall feels about the new Sex and the City revival And Just Like That, please look no further than her Twitter likes. According to E! News, the actress liked several not-that-subtle tweets referencing her lack of appearance in And Just Like That, including but not limited to, "And just like that… I find myself only wanting to watch anything @KimCattrall is in," "And just like that…I want to rewatch the 2014 HBO Canada prestige Toronto-set dramedy Sensitive Skin starring Kim Cattrall," and "Kim Cattrall didn’t return to SATC because her scatting career is finally taking off."

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO