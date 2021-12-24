ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

And Just Like That Fans Are Shook Over This Twitter Theory About Carrie’s Name

Elite Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max’s And Just Like That has already made waves, especially with the passing of Big in the first episode of the season. The death of such a major character had fans rushing to their phones to tweet out their feelings, and it seems with the release of Episode 4, fans...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'The Little Rascals,' 27 years later

"The Little Rascals" was released in August 1994. The film is based on the "Our Gang" series of short films from the '20s, '30s, and '40s. Here's what the cast, including Raven-Symoné, the Olsen twins, and Blake McIver Ewing, are up to now. Travis Tedford played Spanky, the president...
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

Kim Cattrall Made Her Feelings About 'And Just Like That' Known with Some Unsubtle Twitter Likes

If you're out here wondering how Kim Cattrall feels about the new Sex and the City revival And Just Like That, please look no further than her Twitter likes. According to E! News, the actress liked several not-that-subtle tweets referencing her lack of appearance in And Just Like That, including but not limited to, "And just like that… I find myself only wanting to watch anything @KimCattrall is in," "And just like that…I want to rewatch the 2014 HBO Canada prestige Toronto-set dramedy Sensitive Skin starring Kim Cattrall," and "Kim Cattrall didn’t return to SATC because her scatting career is finally taking off."
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

These Are the Clothes Everyone Is Obsessing Over From ‘And Just Like That’

The fashion did not disappoint during last week’s premiere episode of “And Just Like That…” So much so, the clothes seen in the “Sex and the City” reboot led to a massive surge in search, which is still skyrocketing today. According to Love the Sales, a fashion e-commerce aggregator, searches for designer Dries Van Noten rose 1150% in the days following the premiere. Spoiler alert: in the first episode of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That,” Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) wears a floral-print jacket by Dries Van Noten in the very first scene over a vintage Claude Montana linen...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Most Shocking#Java#Hbo
cartermatt.com

And Just Like That season 1 episode 4 preview: Is Carrie moving?

As we move into And Just Like That season 1 episode 4 next week, you will see Carrie Bradshaw make her next major move forward. What does that entail? Based on the promo below, she’s trying to sell her apartment. In the wake of Big’s death she (understandably) doesn’t want to be there anymore; she feels like it’s haunted and wants to find a new place for herself. Of course, doing that is easier said than done.
TV SERIES
Grazia

Is Natasha More Likeable Than Carrie In And Just Like That?

Carrie was sent into a tailspin in the third episode of And Just Like That when she discovered Big had left his ex-wife Natasha $1 million dollars in his will. ‘I’m really mad at Big,’ she says. ‘I almost forgot how I used to feel all those years ago: so nervous and insecure and desperate. Like what we had wasn’t enough. Like I wasn’t enough. And I just hate that after all the good years, this is what I’m left with. He ruined our happy/sad ending.’
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

And Just Like That fans all have the same question about revival

*Spoiler alert* After months of anticipation about the Sex and the City reboot, fans are left reeling after Mr. Big’s fate was revealed in the premiere episode of And Just Like That. On December 9th, Chris Noth returned as Carrie Bradshaw’s husband for the HBO Max series. During the...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
WUSA

Michael Patrick King Answers Fans' Questions About Shocking 'And Just Like That' Death (Exclusive)

And Just Like That creator Michael Patrick King is answering fans' burning questions about that shocking death in the premiere episode of the Sex and the City reboot. ET spoke to King after the first two episodes of the series aired on Thursday, and he admitted that it was his idea to have Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth), tragically die of a heart attack.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Carrie Bradshaw’s ‘And Just Like That’ Costumes Inspire Increase in Google Searches

And Just Like That, HBO Max’s new Sex and the City reboot, has inspired a range of reactions from fans and viewers. Love it or hate it, according to new data reported by WWD, the show is inspiring people do one specific thing: shop. The trade publication reported that brands favored by the show’s characters, such as Dries van Noten and Claude Montana, have seen a spike in Google searches. A “fashion e-commerce aggregator”company called Love the Sales said that searches for Dries van Noten, a Belgian designer known for structural, colorful garments, are up 1,150 percent, and the defunct French brand Claude Montana saw a 500 percent increase in views. Miranda Hobbes, played by Cynthia Nixon, toted a Loewe bag that saw a 168 jump in searches.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

James Bond boss responds to fan theories about the next 007

No Time To Die spoilers follow. No Time To Die marks the end of an era as Daniel Craig bids farewell to his incarnation of James Bond and the beginning of renewed speculation regarding who could take over the role. From Crazy Rich Asians' Henry Golding to The Witcher's Henry...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Chris Noth Teases Big’s Return to ‘And Just Like That,’ Explains Why Carrie Didn’t Call 9-1-1

Big’s return! Chris Noth‘s And Just Like That character may have died during the series premiere, but that doesn’t mean he won’t appear in later episodes. “I think there may be something. I can’t tell you what, but there may be a little … there may be a haunting that happens,” Noth, 67, teased in an interview with Vogue as fans continue to grapple with the shocking twist. “I don’t know. I don’t want to get in trouble.”
TV SERIES
Page Six

Kristin Davis in ‘shock’ over criticism of ‘And Just Like That’ cast’s appearance

She thinks the ageist comments are getting old. Kristin Davis is angry that she and her “And Just Like That…” co-stars have been getting trolled for their appearance. “Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair and our faces and our this and our that. The level of intensity of it was a shock,” Davis, 56, recently told the Sunday Times’ Style Magazine, referring to castmates Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Why fans think Samantha is going to have a cameo in And Just Like That

By now you've probably watched and rewatched all available episodes of And Just Like That several times with a few more viewings scheduled in. And who can blame you, after months of waiting the Sex and the City reboot just landed on NOW, and Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte are finally back on our screens. The only person missing now is everyone's favourite Samantha, and while we were pining for her return others were theorising that the character could get a cameo later on in the series. Spoilers below.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Clayton Has An Explanation For That Shocking Moment In His Bachelor Promo

As we get ready to welcome the new year, it’s also time for Bachelor Nation to welcome a new Bachelor. The start of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor is just around the corner, with a premiere on Monday Jan. 3, 2022. But if even that short wait is too long, there is a super-juicy promo for Clayton’s season that hints at a shocking moment between Clayton and his final contestants. Clayton spoke out about that moment — and a whole lot more from his season — and his quotes reveal a lot about this season of The Bachelor.
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

And Just Like That: Could Carrie have saved Mr Big? Here's what a cardiologist thinks...

Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) and the gang made their long-overdue return to screens last week as the first two episodes of Sex And The City's sequel And Just Like That debuted. *Spoilers* But, the comeback wasn't quite as joyous as we were all expecting, with Mr Big (Chris Noth) suffering a fatal heart attack in the very. first. episode.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy