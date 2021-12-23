ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Taking care of your mental health this holiday season

By Abigail Metsch
KTRE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For some people, this is not the most wonderful time of the year. Whether you’re grieving the loss of a loved one, have a strained relationship with your family, are spending the holiday season alone, or just feeling stressed out, it’s important to remember that you are...

www.ktre.com

Comments / 0

Related
Capital Journal

Free resources can help loved ones facing anxiety, depression

When “something’s wrong” with a loved one, family members want to know how to help. The new online Avera Behavioral Health Family Education Group is ready for any adult with a loved one who has experienced worrisome signs of mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression.
MENTAL HEALTH
WEKU

How your brain copes with grief, and why it takes time to heal

Holidays are never quite the same after someone we love dies. Even small aspects of a birthday or a Christmas celebration — an empty seat at the dinner table, one less gift to buy or make — can serve as jarring reminders of how our lives have been forever changed. Although these realizations are hard to face, clinical psychologist Mary-Frances O'Connor says we shouldn't avoid them or try to hide our feelings.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

How to help someone suffering from a mental health issue over Christmas

Christmas can be an overwhelming time of year, especially for those struggling with mental health problems. According to NHS figures, one in four people in the UK are likely to experience a mental health problem every year, with numbers of people experiencing depression and anxiety rising during the coronavirus pandemic. Normal coping mechanisms might also have been removed with increases in restrictions and hurdles to accessing in-person support. When it comes to the festive period, research by mental health charity Mind finds the pressure to have “the perfect Christmas” leaves one in 10 people feeling unable to cope, a number that is...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
fox7austin.com

Addressing mental health crisis in young people

A recent government report is calling attention to mental health in young people and recommending how to address it. Samantha Montomayor, Program Manager for the Mobile Crisis Outreach team with Integral Care explains.
MENTAL HEALTH
ledger.news

Take Action for Mental Health Campaign Launched

Take Action for Mental Health, a new campaign focused on improving the mental health and wellness of all Californians was launched today. Created to build off progress made by previous campaigns and developed with extensive community feedback, the campaign encourages Californians to take steps to check in, learn more, and get support for themselves and people they care about.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Mental Health Issues#Bryan#Kbtx
STACK

How To Deal With Holiday Depression

You would think that the holidays are a joyous time for everyone. However, they can lead to stress, loneliness, and depression. Due to the pandemic, there has been a much-unexpected loss of life with family members. Likewise, not from the pandemic, but loss from the past. Traditions just don’t feel the same and become difficult times for many people. But what’s most important is to enjoy the holidays. The holidays don’t have to be special, but you can make them meaningful for yourself or someone else.
MENTAL HEALTH
WCIA

Residents urged to take survey on mental health needs

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Mental Health Board wants to hear from residents about gaps in services for mental health, developmental disabilities, and substance use. The board has an survey online until January 28. The survey asks you to rank services as high or low priority, then there’s a space for open-ended […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
KEVN

Health Watch: Taking care of your back while shoveling snow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hi, I’m Zack Olson with Monument Health physical therapy. There is nothing like a good snowstorm to put you in the mood for Christmas, especially if you are snowmobiling or skiing a nice blanket of snow is a good opportunity to go use the outdoors and we could definitely use the moisture. However, snow does need to be shoveled when it comes down and that could mean back pain for some people. It doesn’t have to though, with the right preparation, and technique, shoveling snow can be a health-promoting activity. Before you pick up a shovel it is important to warm up, do some stretching exercises that will loosen the muscles of the low back and hamstrings. While shoveling it is important to stay warm the cold air can constrict your blood vessels that go to your lower back. Waterproof boots and a nice coat will keep you warm, dry, and functioning. While shoveling snow it is important to know what a full shovel can weigh up to 20 pounds which may not seem like a whole lot but over multiple loads of shovels, it can be a lot. Instead of waiting for all the snow to pile up, you can shovel it in shifts to avoid lifting a lot of snow at once. While shoveling it is important to avoid a lot of stress on your lower back so try to bend with your knees. When you empty the shovel be sure to keep it as close as possible to your body and throw the snow forward as opposed to twisting and throwing it over your shoulder. So unless you follow the birds to the south you’ll have to shovel this winter. Make sure to do it safely. I’m Zack Olson with Monument Health,
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
BlogHer

Normalizing Mental Health in the Workplace

Trust, training, and authenticity are all important factors for bettering mental health for employees. The COVID-19 pandemic that struck almost two years ago changed the workplace landscape as we knew it. Corporations sent their employees home to work remotely, daily Zoom calls became a thing, and everyone adapted to staying at home. For some, working from home resulted in loneliness and isolation, while for others it meant that daily workplace microaggressions disappeared and creating their own schedules was a newfound employee perk. In fact, an April 2021 survey from McKinsey showed that more than a quarter of participants reported that they...
MENTAL HEALTH
@wearemitu

Need a Mental Health Pick Me Up During the Holidays? These 11 Latina-Owned Instagram Accounts Got Your Back

The Holiday Blues are real. While we’re all supposed to be enjoying the most wonderful time of the year, the demands of family, money and time can lead many of us to feel overwhelmed, stressed and sad. In fact, the National Alliance on Mental Illness reports that 64% of people with an existing mental illness say that the holidays make their condition worse.
IMMIGRATION
Sufyan Maan, M.Eng

Hiking Benefits for Mental Health

I am an avid hiker and love to explore trails all around the world. A short walk outside or a hike has a powerful influence on our mental health, helping us shut off from stressful thoughts and think more sensibly while being at one with nature! Here are some ways that hiking might help you improve your mental health.
whatsupmag.com

Common Symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder

Annapolis, MD - The holiday season often brings unwelcomed guests like increased feelings of stress, anxiety, and depression -- especially with COVID-19 still in the mix. Everyone feels down or sluggish sometimes; however, some people experience a more serious mood change and become very depressed when cold weather comes around. This condition is known as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and is a form of depression. The symptoms of SAD usually begin between September and November and end in March or April.
MENTAL HEALTH
Gillian May

Addiction and Mental Health Issues are Highly Linked

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I’m interested in understanding the roots of addiction and the issues linked to alcohol use. One thing that struck me hard when I quit drinking was how my mental health monumentally improved. For most of my young adult years, I had been depressed and anxious and had tried several medications to help me, but they rarely worked. But once I quit drinking, I felt noticeably better within about a year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy