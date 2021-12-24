ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: New TSA officer at Newark airport jumps conveyor belt, saves baby’s life

By Aliza Chasan
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21OGHU_0dVSy85y00

NEWARK, N.J.— With just a couple of months on the job as a Transportation Security Administration officer, one woman’s past work as an EMT kicked in when she hears a mother shouting for help in Newark Liberty International Airport.

The mom noticed her son wasn’t breathing, TSA officials said Thursday. She tried to rouse her 2-month-old son unsuccessfully.

TSA Officer Cecilia Morales hears the screams for help and shouted instructions to the mom.

“But she was so nervous and I knew if I didn’t get over there, it wasn’t going to be a good outcome,” Morales said. “I jumped over the checkpoint conveyor belt rollers and she gave me the baby. I performed the infant Heimlich maneuver on him.”

Video from the airport captures Morales rushing to help.

“I saw the video afterward,” Morales said. “It was the first time I’ve ever seen myself in action, saving a life. It was mind-blowing to watch. I felt that my training and experience just took over.”

Together, they waited for a pediatric EMT to arrive and give the infant some oxygen.

Morales had done the Heimlich on adults and children in her decade as an EMT, but the incident at Newark was her first time performing the life-saving technique on a baby.

“Two months on the job and she’s literally a life-saver,” said Thomas Carter, TSA’s Federal Security director for New Jersey. “Officer Morales’s quick reaction and actions helped ensure that this family will have a happy holiday season. Her actions were inspiring.”

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

