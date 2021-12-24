ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lithuania stands against China but requires stronger support from West: Report

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], December 24 (ANI): Lithuania has supported Taiwan against China by allowing Taipei to open its representative office in the country as an embassy, but the Baltic nation needs support from the West and other foreign power in order to stand against and counter the Chinese aggression, a media report...

IN THIS ARTICLE
