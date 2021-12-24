TV personality Cynthia Bailey shares a yummy holiday cocktail recipe

Cynthia Bailey partnered with Seagrams to share a holiday cocktail recipe made with their limited edition variety pack. She also talked about “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” and how beautiful it was to film in Turks and Caicos.

For the Sparkler Granita recipe and more, visit SeagramsEscapes.com/recipes .

You can watch “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” on Peacock.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 24, 2021.

