The fantasy football season is down to the final two weeks in most leagues, meaning you are just two wins away being crowned a champion. It is an accomplishment to make it this far and I hope you enjoy it -- but the job is also not finished yet! We still need to win these next two weeks and a great way of doing so is exploiting some matchups. This article, along with the Week 16 rankings, should help you get those lineups ready for the championship push!

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO