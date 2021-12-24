Woman stabs ex-boyfriend, kills his mother during dispute at LI home: police
DEER PARK, N.Y. – A man was injured and his 85-year-old mother was killed after his ex-girlfriend stabbed them at their Long Island home Thursday afternoon, police said.
It happened around 12:20 p.m. at a home along Smith Street and Totten Avenue in Deer Park, police said.
During an altercation at the residence, 30-year-old Shaquela Titley stabbed Marie Mille to death, according to police.
When Mille’s son, 47-year-old Joseph Mille returned home, Titley stabbed him, cops said.
He was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
His mother was pronounced dead by a physician assistant from the medical examiner’s office.
Titley was arrested and faces charges of second-degree murder.
