ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Park, NY

Woman stabs ex-boyfriend, kills his mother during dispute at LI home: police

PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pTaxQ_0dVSx6IJ00

DEER PARK, N.Y. – A man was injured and his 85-year-old mother was killed after his ex-girlfriend stabbed them at their Long Island home Thursday afternoon, police said.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. at a home along Smith Street and Totten Avenue in Deer Park, police said.

During an altercation at the residence, 30-year-old Shaquela Titley stabbed Marie Mille to death, according to police.

When Mille’s son, 47-year-old Joseph Mille returned home, Titley stabbed him, cops said.

He was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

His mother was pronounced dead by a physician assistant from the medical examiner’s office.

Titley was arrested and faces charges of second-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Police looking for three men who robbed victim on Christmas Eve

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx — Three men robbed a man at gunpoint Friday after he refused to give them $20, police said Saturday. At about 9:14 p.m. Christmas Eve, one man walked up to a 27-year-old man on 170th Street and asked him for $20. When the victim refused and began to walk away, he […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deer Park, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Deer Park, NY
PIX11

Man arrested in fatal Harlem shooting: police

HARLEM, Manhattan – Authorities have arrested the suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man in Manhattan last week. Kevin Perez, 18, was taken into custody and faces charges of murder and criminal possession, police said Thursday. Cops responded to a 911 call of an assault in the vicinity of West 151 Street and Amsterdam […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Police seeking suspect in Manhattan anti-gay subway assault

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A man slapped another man Nov. 15 in an apparent anti-gay attack, police said Friday. At about 2 a.m., the man approached a 22-year-old man on the stairs inside the 57th Street and 7th Avenue station and asked to use his cellphone, police said. When the victim handed over his phone to […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYPD releases video of suspects wanted in deadly Queens stabbing

HOLLIS, Queens — Police are searching for two men who killed another man during a robbery Tuesday, officials said Friday. Police first responded to a report of a man lying unconscious at the intersection of 197 Street and Carpenter Avenue about 9:37 p.m. The victim, 25-year-old Andrew Cunje, had multiple stab wounds to the chest, […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Woman who texted boyfriend from NJ to kill himself pleads guilty

BOSTON — A former Boston College student who prosecutors say drove her boyfriend to take his own life with thousands of text messages has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Inyoung You on Thursday received a 2 1/2 year suspended jail sentence and 10 years of probation and was barred by a judge from profiting from […]
BOSTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Stabs#Long Island#Home#Li#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Woman dead, 2 injured in triple shooting outside Queens bar: police

ASTORIA, Queens – A woman was killed and two others were injured after shots were fired outside a bar in Queens early Thursday. Police responded to a call of shots fired outside a bar on Steinway Street near Astoria Boulevard just after 4 a.m. in the Astoria neighborhood. Officers arrived to find two women and […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Pedestrian, bicyclist fatally struck by truck in Manhattan: police

Update 10:45 p.m. Dec. 24: Police identified the victims as 37-year-old Taurino Rosendo Morales and 46-year-old Delfino Eduardo Maceda. UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan – A pedestrian and a bicyclist were struck and killed by a truck in Manhattan on Christmas Eve, police said. It happened just before 9:30 a.m. in the vicinity of East 61st […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Video: Vandal smashes NYPD patrol car windows outside Bronx precinct

MELROSE, the Bronx – A man was caught on camera bashing the windows to at least two NYPD patrol cars outside a Bronx precinct Tuesday. It happened in the vicinity of the 42nd police precinct along Washington Avenue and Third Avenue in the Melrose neighborhood.  Surveillance footage shared by authorities shows the vandal throwing what […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

FDNY battles Christmas Day fire at Queens home

GLENDALE, Queens — Sixty FDNY and EMS members responded to a fire that happened on the second floor of a two-story home Christmas Day. First responders got the call at about 9:03 p.m., and headed to the residence on 64th Lane in Queens. Officials said the scene was still active as of 9:38 p.m. Saturday. […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Women caught on camera using stolen credit card in Manhattan deli

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan — Two women threw a 75-year-old woman to the ground Tuesday and stole more than $2,000 worth of items, including bank cards, police said Thursday. The two suspects approached the victim from behind about 11:20 p.m. on East 38th Street, grabbed her, threw her to the ground and then stole a Gucci […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

The Missing: Ahmir Jordan, 13, left charter school Monday and didn’t go home

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn —  A 13-year-old student at a Brooklyn charter school was still missing Thursday after he left classes Monday afternoon just before 2:30 pm. Ahmir Jordan attends Excelsior Charter School, located at 856 Quincy Street.  His family lives on MacDonough Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Jordan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall.  He was last seen […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

See it: NJ police department saves Christmas by catching Grinch

BELLEVILLE, N.J. — The Grinch may be a “bad banana,” but he wasn’t able to give one New Jersey police department the slip. A few fast-acting members of the Belleville Police Departure captured the holiday villain Thursday after a brief foot pursuit, the department said Friday. Belleville Mayor Michael Melham used his social media profiles […]
BELLEVILLE, NJ
PIX11

PIX11

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy