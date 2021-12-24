Shooting reported on Bishop Ford; 1 injured

CHICAGO — One person was injured Friday after a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway.

Illinois State Police say the shooting occurred around 11 a.m. near East 115 th Street.

State police said one person was taken to the hospital.

Northbound lanes remain closed as law enforcement investigates.

No other information has been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov

It is the 255 reported shooting on Chicago area expressways this year.





