NHL

Fantasy hockey forecaster: Dec. 27 to Jan. 2

By Sean Allen
ESPN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven't seen the notice already, ESPN Fantasy announced that Week 11 of the fantasy season has been extended. For weekly leagues, this creates an on-the-fly two-week scoring period that you probably didn't anticipate (although maybe you had a feeling) when you set your lineup on Dec. 20....

The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Rangers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ken Holland spoke about the Edmonton Oilers’ depleted roster and the status of goaltender Mike Smith. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs continue to get hit hard by the COVID protocols. Zach Senyshyn of the Boston Bruins has asked for a trade and four NHL scouts examined what the New York Rangers might be looking for prior to the NHL trade deadline.
NHL
NHL

Fantasy hockey top five breakout stories of 2021

Campbell, Kaprizov, Fox among NHL's best; top lines for Stars, Senators thrived. With 2021 coming to a close, NHL.com is taking a look at five of the biggest fantasy hockey breakout storylines from the past two regular seasons combined. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast.
NHL
markerzone.com

FORMER FLYERS, CANUCKS COACH PASSES AWAY

Some sad news to report from the hockey world on Thursday as former Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks head coach Bob McCammon has passed away at the ago of 80 according to Squire Barnes of Global BC. Prior to coaching, McCammon spent eleven seasons playing for Port Huron in the...
NHL
iheart.com

NHL postpones Dec. 27 games, Kraken next face Flyers on Dec. 29

The National Hockey League announced on Friday that a return to its regular season schedule, out of the holiday break, will be delayed until Dec. 28. The break was originally scheduled from Dec. 24-26 and a total of 14 games on Dec. 27 were postponed as a result of the announcement. The NHL last had game action on Tuesday, Dec. 21 – a 4-3 win for the Tampa Bay Lightning over the Vegas Golden Knights. That day, all but one game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol cases.Teams across the NHL have seen 64 games now postponed.
NHL

