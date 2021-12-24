ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US to ease southern Africa travel with omicron everywhere

By Josh Wingrove, Bloomberg News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. will lift restrictions on southern African countries on Dec. 31 now that officials better understand the threat of the omicron variant of COVID-19, the White House said Friday. With omicron widespread in the U.S. and worldwide, travelers from those nations won’t have a...

