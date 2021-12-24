ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Letter: Re Letter Biden has better way to deal with Russia

By Robert Nesbit, Vail
 1 day ago

Re:the Dec. 19 letter "A better way to deal with Russia." The letter writer of 'Biden has better way to deal with Russia' stated that 'Biden refuses Putin’s demand that Ukraine be denied NATO membership. He warns Putin...

Fox News

Watters: Biden's decline is hard to ignore

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. I'm Jesse Watters, in for Tucker. We've learned a lot about Joe Biden in the last year. For one, we know he's not the same old Scranton Joe that represented Delaware in the Senate for decades or the Old Tough Guy Joe who saved the day by fighting off corn pop. He is not even the same Joe Biden who was Barack Obama's Vice President. That Joe Biden is gone and he has been gone for a while.
Washington Post

Putin Is Only Pretending to Be Crazy on Ukraine

Watching Vladimir Putin Thursday at his year-end press conference, one is tempted to ask whether the Russian president has gone mad. Here is a man leading a country that in the last few months has amassed tens of thousands of soldiers and advanced military equipment on Ukraine’s border, now asserting that it is Ukraine which is planning an invasion of Russia. Putin claimed (without evidence) that the U.S. intends to arm Ukraine with hypersonic missiles. “They just have to understand that we have nowhere left to retreat,” Putin said.
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
The Independent

Lawmakers pledge support for Ukraine defence in videoconference with Ukrainian president

A group of more than 20 US lawmakers on Friday met virtually with Ukrainian president Volodmyr Zelensky to pledge US support for his country as more than 100,000 Russian troops remain massed along the Ukraine-Russia border and tensions between the Kremlin and the west continue to rise. In a statement, Mr Zelensky said he briefed the bipartisan group on “steps being taken to achieve peace” with Russia by way of the Normandy, Trilateral Contact Group and Minsk processes and stressed the importance of US involvement."Now, more than ever, it is not words that matter, but decisive action. My goal is...
Washington Times

U.S. vows to move more forces closer to Russia if Moscow invades Ukraine

The Biden administration warned Moscow on Thursday that Russia risks drawing U.S. and allied troops and arms closer to its borders if President Vladimir Putin goes ahead with an invasion of neighboring Ukraine. A senior administration official who briefed reporters on the unfolding crisis in Eastern Europe called the buildup...
The Independent

Kremlin expects US answer on security guarantees next month

The Kremlin said Friday that it expects the United States to respond next month to Moscow s request for security guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to “immediately” meet Russia’s demand, accusing the U.S. and its allies of maintaining a military presence “on the threshold of our home.”Last week, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance’s military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe. “To discuss de-escalation, we expect our opponents in Washington to provide specific...
CNN

White House reiterates that US is ready to act if Russia invades Ukraine

Washington (CNN) — The Biden administration on Thursday reiterated its warnings to Russia over a potential invasion of Ukraine, with one senior administration official telling reporters that the US is "ready to act if and when we need to." "We have been clear that there will be significant consequences"...
Telegraph

Mikhail Gorbachev: US grew 'arrogant' after the fall of the USSR

The US grew "arrogant" after the fall of the USSR, the former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has claimed, amid rising tensions between Washington and Moscow over Ukraine and the Nato alliance. Russia has accused Nato of inflaming tensions on its doorstep and has demanded guarantees that the US-led alliance withdraw...
Washington Post

Acting too aggressively on Ukraine may endanger it — and Taiwan

As Russian troops mass on Ukraine’s eastern border, prominent politicians and policymakers are urging the White House to defend Ukraine more assertively. Some claim the stakes justify escalation with a nuclear peer. But others argue that America’s broader “credibility” is on the line: If the United States fails to check Russian aggression against Ukraine, the argument goes, it may embolden China to invade Taiwan.
