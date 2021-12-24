Letter: Re Letter Biden has better way to deal with Russia

A group of more than 20 US lawmakers on Friday met virtually with Ukrainian president Volodmyr Zelensky to pledge US support for his country as more than 100,000 Russian troops remain massed along the Ukraine-Russia border and tensions between the Kremlin and the west continue to rise. In a statement, Mr Zelensky said he briefed the bipartisan group on “steps being taken to achieve peace” with Russia by way of the Normandy, Trilateral Contact Group and Minsk processes and stressed the importance of US involvement."Now, more than ever, it is not words that matter, but decisive action. My goal is...

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 13 HOURS AGO