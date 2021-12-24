ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Covid-19 Variants & Big Pharma

By Kevin Marschke, Oro Valley
 1 day ago

Dr. Fauci stated on CNN's State of the Union, that the Omicron variant will cause a record death rate. He and the rest of the media medical entourage have told us that the unvaccinated are...

Letter: When it comes to public health, messaging is everything

As a retired communications professional, i can't help but think how things might have been different if the scientific experts had not used the term "mRNA" to describe the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The term is technically correct. But with "RNA" in the name, many people think the vaccine alters...
Israel orders Pfizer's new COVID-19 pill

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel has ordered 100,000 units of Pfizer Inc’s anti-viral COVID 19 pill Paxlovid for people aged 12 and older at risk of severe illness, an Israeli official said on Saturday, confirming a television report. Channel 12 TV said Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett agreed the deal...
How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The more contagious Omicron Covid variant is spreading rapidly across the UK and is set to become the dominant strain in the UK.So far more than deaths from the new variant have been recorded and tens of thousands of infections logged.Prime minister Boris Johnson has ruled out introducing new restrictions before Christmas Day but said government “reserve the right” to implement measures in the coming weeks,Fears over Omicron prompted London mayor Sadiq Khan to declare a major incident in the capital in December and the NHS returned to its highest level of emergency preparedness, level four national incident,...
U.S. pauses allocation of Regeneron, Lilly COVID-19 antibodies

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has paused the distribution of COVID-19 antibody treatments from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN.O) and Eli Lilly (LLY.N), saying the therapies were unlikely to be effective against the Omicron coronavirus variant. The variant has become the dominant strain in the United States with lightning speed,...
AstraZeneca and Novavax both say their vaccines protect against Omicron variant

Pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca and Novavax have both announced that their Covid-19 vaccines provide protection against the new Omicron variant.AstraZeneca said in a statement on Thursday that an Oxford University study found that three doses of its vaccine – the initial two-dose vaccine followed by a booster shot – are effective against the variant.The three doses gave patients a similar antibody level against Omicron as two doses of the vaccine did against the Delta variant, they said..“Neutralising antibody levels against Omicron following a third dose boost of Vaxzevria were broadly similar to levels achieved after two doses against the Delta...
Coronavirus
Where in the US is the Omicron variant and how quickly is it spreading?

It’s been only a month since South Africa first reported the discovery of the Omicron variant of coronavirus to the World Health Organisation (WHO) but the new strain has already had a huge impact around the world.The latest form of the disease, which is still being studied by scientists, has prompted travel bans, calls for renewed mask mandates and efforts from public health authorities in more than 89 countries where it has been detected to try and stop the variant from spreading further.The first US case of Omicron was announced on 1 December, from an individual who had travelled...
Pfizer pill becomes 1st US-authorized home COVID treatment

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators on Wednesday authorized the first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to head off the worst effects of the virus. The long-awaited milestone comes as U.S. cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all rising and health officials warn of a tsunami […]
New Covid Study: Convalescent Plasma Treatment Sees Promise

There are all kinds of viable treatments for the novel coronavirus-triggered disease, and today, we are addressing the one involving plasma. ABC News reported that the medical researchers say there is renewed promise in reducing covid-related hospitalizations and deaths by increasing the use of convalescent plasma treatments early on in a coronavirus infection.
Omicron COVID-19 variant detected in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — As of today, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Oklahoma. “We have known for some time that COVID-19 is not going anywhere. The good news is, as new variants come on the scene, our resources in the state are plentiful. Early research is indicating that the mitigation methods we’ve been using to combat COVID-19 are still the best way to detect and prevent severe illness from the Omicron variant,” said Keith Reed, interim Commissioner of Health. “Getting your COVID-19 shot is the best way to protect yourself and others, even from new variants like this one. Wearing a mask, especially in crowded indoor places, can also help protect you from infection. And if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, tests can tell you if you are currently infected and are available at pharmacies across the state. Tests can also provide reassurance that your holiday gatherings are safe.”
Pfizer Tests 3 Injections Of Covid Jab In Babies And Preschoolers

The latest reports about Pfizer and the vaccines that the company is producing against the novel coronavirus have some people terrified. The firm will test vaccines on kids and preschoolers, and some people are not too happy about this. Check out the latest reports here. “Researchers analyzed data from a...
Omicron is now the dominant COVID-19 variant in Massachusetts

Well, that didn't take long. Omicron is the dominant variant of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, according to new research from The Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. Researchers determined that 45% of more than 1,100 positive tests taken around the state between Dec. 13-16 were the omicron variant by using a novel method for distinguishing between COVID-19 variants. They are confident it has crossed 50% since then.
Can Omicron Variant Antibodies Protect From Other Covid-19 Variants?

There haven't been studies showing antibodies from infection by omicron protect against earlier variants. In general, antibody levels after infection are much lower than those after vaccination. Boosters appear to increase protection against omicron and earlier variants. Can natural antibodies produced after being infected by the fast-spreading omicron variant provide...
New technology to detect COVID-19 variants

LAREDO, Texas – The City of Laredo Health Department acquired new technology, Ion Torrent Genexus Integrated Sequencer, a New Generation Sequencer (NGS) that will help detect new variants and mutations in viruses like SARS-CoV-2. The (NGS) is capable of classifying substantial volumes of DNA in parallel. The sequencer is able to successfully detect any pathogen – bacteria, fungal and virus– making it relevant in several medical laboratory disciplines. In short, the new sequencing technology can read and assess an array of DNA data in an efficient matter. In addition, this new technology provides an advanced workflow improving the reproducibility of results and increasing the efficiency of the work done by our laboratory.
