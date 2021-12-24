ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Democrats are the party of.......

By Ivan Stanski, Northwest side
 1 day ago

Progressive leftists now control the Democrat party. They are the party of bullying, intimidation, coercion, and threats as repeatedly demonstrated against Senators Sinema and Manchin to get their government social dependency programs and green deal...

myrtlebeachonline.com

Do voters really know why they are Republicans or Democrats?

Partisanship is in the DNA of U.S. politics, and it is not necessarily always unhealthy. The late Bob Dole of Kansas, was an unabashed conservative Republican who worked across the aisle with Democrats on legislation when he was majority leader of the U.S. Senate. Dole was witty, often sharp-tongued, but...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
tucson.com

Letter: Voting in Congress - BBB

From what I see in the news, the vast majority of Americans are in favor of passing into law most of the provisions of the Build Back Better Act. In no way do I approve of Sen. Manchin"s action to keep Congress from approving the bill. But his is only one vote. There are 50 other Senators in a position to allow the bill to pass. Isn't even one of them willing to accede to the wishes of his/her constituents and do what they were sent to Washington to do?
CONGRESS & COURTS
tucson.com

Letter: Republicans’ refusal to say Biden won the presidential election (AZ Star 12/21/21 article).

Re: the Dec. 21 article "Republicans refuse to say Biden won." What will it take for the majority of Republicans to concede that the presidential election in 2020 was won by a Democrat? It seems that from now on any Democrat who wins an election, the Republicans will cry “fraud”. Recent elections show that when a Republican wins there is no cry of fraud from the Republican Party. The Republican party will continue this pattern in order to try to maintain their power. They can’t win on their policies so they will attempt to gain power through restrictive voting policies, gerrymandering, and charges of fraud. The GOP (Grand Old Party) is no longer. They are now the POC, the Party Over Country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘An effort to hijack elections in this country’: Republicans are passing laws that could nullify Democrats’ election wins

Nearly a year after a pro-Trump mob tried to prevent a peaceful transfer of presidential power, a new report warns that Republican efforts to use election law to prevent any Democrat from winning the presidency are well underway. According to an updated report issued Thursday by three pro-democracy and good government watchdog groups — States United Democracy Centre, Protect Democracy, and Law Forward — state legislators in 41 states have introduced bills to allow partisan hijacking and overturning of elections regardless of the will of voters, with 32 such bills having been enacted into law by the governments of 17...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Crt#The U S Supreme Court#The Arizona Daily Star
Tampa Bay Times

Democrats need more elected leaders like Joe Manchin | Letters

Democrats try to ‘build back’ after Manchin tanks $2 trillion bill | Dec. 20. Joe Manchin was elected by the people of West Virginia to represent them. He doesn’t report to Joe Biden, or Kamala Harris, or Nancy Pelosi, or Chuck Schumer or any other far left liberal groups like the The Squad. He reports to the people of West Virginia who elected him. Our country needs more Democrats with the steel in their spines like Joe Manchin has.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

New numbers contradict Democrats’ predictions of GOP gerrymandering

Redistricting has added to the number of Biden-leaning districts for upcoming elections, according to an analysis that contradicts Democrats’ narrative that Republicans were reaping a significant advantage from partisan gerrymandering. Cook Political Report Senior Editor David Wasserman said this week that congressional lines across the country have yet to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Democrats have a man problem

As Democrats investigate what went wrong in the 2021 elections and what is going wrong heading into the 2022 elections, a familiar pattern is emerging: Men are abandoning the party in droves. Just this week, snippets from the Democratic Governors Association’s postmortem of the Virginia governor's race were made public...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

One House Republican finally expresses regret over Jan. 6 vote

Republican Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has spent the year in an unusual position. There are over 500 members of Congress, but Rice is literally the only one to vote against certifying President Joe Biden's election victory and for Donald Trump's second impeachment. This week, the South Carolinian tried...
CONGRESS & COURTS
tucson.com

Letter: Hey Joe Manchin, come on over

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WVA) just torpedoed Biden's Build Back better legislation saying he would not vote for it. Predictably, Progressive leftist politicians and 'news' media pundits at at CNN and MSNBC, went ballistic and attacked him, yet again. Even the White House released a blistering statement attacking him. Manchin is a moderate Democrat, former Governor of West Virginia, a red state. President Ronald Reagan once said, "I didn't leave the Democrat party, the Democrat party left me." That is exactly the case for Manchin. There are no longer any moderates in the Democrat party (Republicans have Collins, Murkowski, etc.) as it has been hijacked by quasi socialist Progressives. Manchin has been bullied and harassed by Democrat "activists" for opposing eliminating the Senate Filibuster, that in 2017, under Trump, 32 Democrat Senators signed a letter to preserve its current form. So, if Manchin, and even Sinema, are tired of being verbally attacked, bullied and harassed by those in their own party, then come on over to the Republican side!
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

When will Democrats do their job and protect Black people’s right to vote?

Voting rights are under assault by Republican state lawmakers, clearly afraid of the power of the Black electorate and empowered by the gutting of the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act. The federal response, or lack thereof, will affect not only Black voters but the power of all Americans to shape our government with our votes. Endemic racism obscures the obvious: an attack on Black voters is an attack on the foundation of our democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Post and Courier

Letter: Republian Party run by fascists, racists

The loud droning whine of the conservative movement has come to a defining crescendo. Just ask the regular contributors to the Standard such as Mr. DeVine, Mr. Topliff, Mr. Meyer, Mr. Sabo and other right-wing conservatives who are very vocal in telling the rest of us how bad it is in this country. The truth does not matter to these people, just their truth. Not to mention Newsmax and Fox News and other conservative news outlets that bombard their followers 24/7. To quote Oliver Markus Malloy, “Right-wing Americans don't recognize fascism, even when it's right in front of their face, because they have been brainwashed by fascists their entire lives.”
POLITICS
The Guardian

Republicans are plotting to destroy democracy from within

At hand is a plot to destroy American democracy from within. Its organizers have infiltrated the highest echelons of state and federal government, and have instigated and condoned acts of violence directed against our elected officials. This might sound far-fetched. But the threat is real and the seditious group is none other than the Republican party. Its target is the 2024 presidential election.
U.S. POLITICS
Bangor Daily News

Strict party loyalty is destroying common democratic values

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. The drafters of the Constitution in 1787 wisely authorized Congress to control space travel, social media and driverless automobiles. Of course not. The 39...
POLITICS

