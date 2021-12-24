ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Lithuania stands against China but requires stronger support from West: Report

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], December 24 (ANI): Lithuania has supported Taiwan against China by allowing Taipei to open its representative office in the country as an embassy, but the Baltic nation needs support from the West and other foreign power in order to stand against and counter the Chinese aggression, a media report...

Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA
dallassun.com

China's message is clear: If you hit us, well hit back harder

The economic and diplomatic crackdown by Beijing on a small EU country demonstrates how tough it is willing to be against those who defy it over Taiwan. One of the most notable political dramas of 2021 has been China's showdown with Lithuania. Following the Baltic country's declaration that it would open a "Taiwan representative office" in its country, Beijing denounced it as a violation of its One China policy, specifically over the use of the word Taiwan as opposed to Taipei - which it usually tolerates.
CHINA
Reuters

Western states need united front against divisive China - Trudeau

TORONTO, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Western countries should have a united front against China to prevent the Asian state from using commercial interests to play them against each other, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview aired on Saturday. Trudeau said China has been "playing" Western countries against...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Terrorist groups using chaos in Afghanistan to stir up troubles: China

Beijing [China], December 24 (ANI): A senior Chinese minister has raised concern about the "complex and intricate" Afghan situation that terrorist groups including ISIS and Al-Qaeda are using to expand their presence in the region. Attending the Second International Seminar on Counterterrorism, Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao said the...
CHINA
dallassun.com

China: Xinjiang govt slams US' Uyghur forced labour prevention act

Beijing [China], December 26 (ANI): China's Xinjiang government on Saturday called the US signing of the so-called Uyghur forced labour prevention act as open interference in China's internal affairs with a purpose to contain China. Xu Guixiang, the Xinjiang regional government spokesperson, made the remarks at a press conference held...
U.S. POLITICS
dallassun.com

China reports 158 locally transmitted COVID cases

Beijing [China], December 26 (ANI): China on Saturday reported new 158 locally transmitted COVID cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday. Of the new local cases, 157 were reported in Shaanxi, one in Guangxi, Xinhua reported.Also reported were 48 new imported cases in 10 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China replaces Xinjiang Communist Party chief Chen

BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China has replaced Chen Quanguo, who as Communist Party chief in the Xinjiang region oversaw a security crackdown targeting ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslims in the name of fighting religious extremism. Chen, in his post since 2016, will move to another role and Ma Xingrui,...
CHINA
Vox

What happens when omicron hits China

China’s zero-Covid policy of lockdowns and quarantines has been so strict that the country’s president, Xi Jinping, hasn’t left the country in about two years. Now that the highly transmissible omicron variant has been reported in China, what will it mean for the Olympics — and for us?
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

China denounces US law on Xinjiang imports

BEIJING -- The Chinese government on Friday denounced a U.S. law that restricts imports from Xinjiang as a violation of international law and dismissed complaints of abuses against mostly Muslim minorities in the northwestern region as lies. President Joe Biden signed the measure Thursday amid mounting tension including appeals by...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

In tit-for-tat move, China hits US officials with sanctions in retaliation for Xinjiang penalties

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. China has imposed sanctions on four members of the U.S. government’s Commission on International Religious Freedom in the latest tit-for-tat measure after Washington’s penalties last week against Chinese officials and companies over alleged abuses in the country’s northwestern Xinjiang region.
FOREIGN POLICY
realcleardefense.com

Report on U.S.-China Competition in East, South China Sea

Over the past several years, the South China Sea (SCS) has emerged as an arena of U.S.-China strategic competition. China’s actions in the SCS—including extensive island-building and base-construction activities at sites that it occupies in the Spratly Islands, as well as actions by its maritime forces to assert China’s claims against competing claims by regional neighbors such as the Philippines and Vietnam—have heightened concerns among U.S. observers that China is gaining effective control of the SCS, an area of strategic, political, and economic importance to the United States and its allies and partners. Actions by China’s maritime forces at the Japan-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea (ECS) are another concern for U.S. observers. Chinese domination of China’s near-seas region—meaning the SCS and ECS, along with the Yellow Sea—could substantially affect U.S. strategic, political, and economic interests in the Indo-Pacific region and elsewhere.
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

Germany warns China its recent naval mission was just a teaser

Germany's naval chief has said the country's recent deployment of a warship into the South China Sea was a ?teaser? intended to signal to Beijing that Berlin planned to ramp up its military presence in the disputed waters. Speaking from on board the Bayern frigate on Tuesday, Vice Admiral Kay-Achim...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Japan, Taiwan agrees to boost economic security cooperation

Tokyo [Japan], December 25 (ANI): Japan and Taiwan on Friday agreed to bolster cooperation in the field of economic security with an emphasis on supply chain resiliency for semiconductors and other crucial goods, local media reported. During the virtual talks attended by members of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and...
CHINA
Shore News Network

Taiwan, Japan eye ‘all round cooperation’ on chips

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan and Japan’s ruling parties agreed on Friday to have “all round cooperation” on semiconductors and to hold regular talks, Taiwanese lawmakers said, after what are de facto discussions between the two governments. Although Chinese-claimed Taiwan and Japan do not have formal diplomatic ties, they...
CHINA

